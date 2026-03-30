J Prince Jr. Trades Shots With Finesse2Tymes Amid Mob Ties Dispute

BY Cole Blake
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Finesse2Tymes has been demanding that J Prince Jr. let him out of his contract with Mob Ties in recent months.

J Prince Jr. called out Finesse2Tymes in a post on Instagram on Monday morning, trolling him over his physical appearance. The move comes as the rapper has been complaining about his contract with Mob Ties, which Prince Jr. founded back in 2017.

"Not a n***a that got lipo, his titties done and a tummy tuck talking about some hair. I think you need to go back cuh, that bad b*tch energy ain’t work," J Prince Jr. captioned the post. Finesse2Tymes popped up in the comments section to respond: "Ahh mane the difference between the and u is, I accept who I am, u don’t."

Other fans shared supportive messages alongside Finesse2Tymes' comment. "Just let em out his contract that easy things can be prevented or you need em??" one user wrote. Another added: "Let da man out his deal since yall so up and living like da MOB."

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Compares His Mob Ties Contract To Slavery

Finesse2Tymes' Mob Ties Contract

Finesse2Tymes has been complaining about his deal with Mob Ties for months. In one recent social media rant, he compared his treatment with the record label to slavery. He said that the situation has gotten to the point where he doesn't even want to put out a new album.

"Mob Ties the worst deal I ever signed," he admitted. "I should've just went to Atlantic by myself. Why is it motherf*ckers that ain't got no hits, ain't accomplished nothing, how the f*ck are they getting in these rooms I ain't getting in. I got gold plaques and sh*t... All this talent is just going to waste. At this point, this is slavery. Let me out. Let me go. I don't wanna do the album no more."

Back in January, he shared a lengthy video demanding that Prince Jr. let him out of his deal. "Let me go, Junior. We done already made all the money we can make. I don't want to go to another label with you. I love you. But I no longer want to be Mob Ties, business-wise," he said at the time.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Kicks Ladies Out Of His Studio After Suspecting One Was Underage

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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