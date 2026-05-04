Finesse2Tymes Fumes After ChatGPT Details 360 Deal With J. Prince Jr.

BY Aron A.
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Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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When the finesser gets finessed.

Understanding the business is a key part of the music industry, especially if you want to avoid getting screwed over. Unfortunately for Finesse2Tymes, he had to learn this the hard way. The rapper recently jumped on Instagram, where he called out J. Prince Jr.'s Mob Ties and Atlantic Records for trapping him into a predatory recording contract. Although admitting that he had a lawyer review the paperwork, he recently put the recording contract into ChatGPT. The results left him astonished. 

Finesse is basically locked into a 360 deal, meaning that the label has the rights to his name and likeness. They profit from anything involving him. ChatGPT basically explained that it’s a one-sided contract that unfairly benefits Mob Ties and Atlantic Records more than it does him. 

“The old man told me ‘don’t get a lawyer,’” he said, referring to J. Prince, though later admitting his issues are primarily with his son, J. Prince Jr.. ChatGPT explained that his advance and benefits, including jewelry and luxury accommodations like private jets, can be used against him in court if he wants to negotiate. What’s worse is that any attempt to walk away can trigger legal action against Finesse2Tymes or recoupment claims for those expenses. ChatGPT also explained that he can’t escape from the “assignment clause,” which would allow the label to transfer to the contract to another label at any time.

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What’s Bad About Finesse2Tymes Deal?

In the post, Finesse expressed his disappointment with J. Prince Jr. and the situation at large because he placed in trust in them. “Yall think this shyt funny but it’s not. I moved off loyalty. I thought it was an honor to Have ‘J prince , The old man’ be my manager. Y'all told me I didn’t need a lawyer because all they do is fukk over people. Well it looks like to me yall worse than lawyers,” he wrote before pleading for assistance. “I’m asking as a man can somebody please help buy me out this situation before I crash out and do some that get me a life sentence because the way I’m going out ITS GUARANTEED IM NOT GONE DIE IN THE PROCESS.”

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Finesse2Tymes. However, it appears that he’s not keeping his foot off of the gas. This weekend, he released his new project, F*kk Da Labels, which is basically a YouTube playlist of previously unreleased music. Let us know your thoughts on the Finesse2Tymes situation in the comment section below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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