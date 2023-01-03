J. Prince Jr.
- MusicHoneyKomb Brazy Issues An Apology To J. Prince Jr.The rapper said that he spoke with J. Prince on FaceTime for about four hours, and admitted he was wrong in this situation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Prince Explains J. Prince Jr.’s Actions Following Takeoff’s PassingJ. Prince discusses Takeoff's passing and calls social media’s coverage of J. Prince Jr. “one of the biggest lies.”By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJ. Prince Shows Love To Takeoff On Livestream, Calls Out Haters"I want all y'all to know, none of y'all love him no more than I do," said Prince.By Erika Marie