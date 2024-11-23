Finesse2tymes Recruits A Star-Studded Cast For Massive Double Album "Art Of War"

Finesse delivered single after single prior to its release.

Art of War is Finesse2tymes' first project since the deluxe to 90 Days tape, 90 Days Later back in 2023. The "Back End" MC is versatile from both a thematic and style perspective. There are pure bangers such as "Miami with the Heat" featuring Florida natives Kodak Black and Luh Tyler. But also, deeper tracks with more personal reflection like "Knowledge Is Power" with Lil Tjay make their way into the fold. With a tracklist this expansive, it helps that there's quite a bit of variation. If you are looking to hear what Finesse2tymes has to say about betrayal and his accomplishments, check out Art of War with the DSP links below.

Finesse2tymes is back and with his longest album to date, Art of War. Out via Mob Ties, Bread Gang, and Atlantic Records, the Memphis rapper has dropped 22 songs, to be exact. He put out quite a considerable number of singles ahead of it, almost dropping the entire thing. 13 is the final number, so it will be up to you if nine new tracks are enough to chew over.

