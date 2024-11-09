Talibando Makes Detroit Proud With "Art Of War"

Detroit has been shining for years thanks to the likes of major players Eminem, Danny Brown, Boldy James, Big Sean, and more. However, while they are still leading the way out in the Midwest, there are a lot of newcomers waiting their turn to carry the torch. Artists like Veeze, BabyTron, Bfb Da Packman, and Talibando are update the sound to be more understated yet hard-hitting at the same time. The raspy and hard-to-decipher flows and skittering beats make up this new era of Detroit hip-hop and fans have been messing with it. This weekend, we are taking a closer listen to one of those few bright stars we mentioned and for the first time.
Using process of elimination, we are talking about Talibando and his new mixtape, ART OF WAR. He's been doing his thing under the radar for a few years. But lately, he's been popping up on bigger platforms such as On The Radar. He's also getting co-signs from some of his Detroit superiors, so he's got all of the backing to emerge as one of the faces of the region. Helping that cause is ART OF WAR, which is Talibando's first LP of 2024. It's led by four singles, including "S680" featuring Veeze. See what one of the "Wavy Navy" members has to offer up to you with the links below.
Art Of War - Talibando
ART OF WAR Tracklist:
- Intro
- Slurred Words
- All 100s (feat. Payroll Giovanni)
- Last of A Dying Breed
- W. D. W.
- Money for War
- S680 (feat. Veeze)
- Catch a Vibe
- DGB
- Mismatch
- Anthrax
- Navy Membership
- Sold it All (feat. Trigga500k) - Remix