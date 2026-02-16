Finesse2tymes is known for pushing boundaries, but there is at least one line he's unwilling to cross. Recently, he was working in the studio surrounded by a group of ladies, when the age of one of them was called into question. In a clip shared by No Jumper, he's seen telling her she had to leave over this, even though she insisted she was of age. From there, he told the rest of the group that the vibe was off and asked them all to leave.

"I got daughters," he explained. "I ain't got nothing but daughters." Finesse2tymes went on to say that he didn't want to give anyone the wrong idea, as people could easily take a false narrative and run with it, ruining his reputation in the process.

Social media users think he made the right call. "As he should," one Instagram user writes. "Facts, I’m have to ask y’all to leave!," another adds. Someone else simply says, "Smart man."

Finesse2tymes Shuts Down Rumors

After all, he has enough false narratives to shut down these days. This includes one that he's been bouncing from hotel room to hotel room to get by. He addressed that rumor during a livestream last month, setting the record straight once and for all. According to him, he frequents hotels simply because he travels a lot for work, not because he lacks a permanent home. Moreover, he said he was livestreaming from his home theater, which in itself proves trolls wrong.

“Help me understand how you don’t understand that I have bookings,” he said at the time, making his frustration apparent. “How tf you don’t understand that I may be in a hotel room going out of town? How do I have to keep explaining this s**t.”