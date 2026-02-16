Finesse2tymes Kicks Ladies Out Of His Studio After Suspecting One Was Underage

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Finesse2tymes Kicks Ladies Out
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Finesse2tymes arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Recently, Finesse2tymes put his foot down during a studio session, making a whole group leave over age concerns.

Finesse2tymes is known for pushing boundaries, but there is at least one line he's unwilling to cross. Recently, he was working in the studio surrounded by a group of ladies, when the age of one of them was called into question. In a clip shared by No Jumper, he's seen telling her she had to leave over this, even though she insisted she was of age. From there, he told the rest of the group that the vibe was off and asked them all to leave.

"I got daughters," he explained. "I ain't got nothing but daughters." Finesse2tymes went on to say that he didn't want to give anyone the wrong idea, as people could easily take a false narrative and run with it, ruining his reputation in the process.

Social media users think he made the right call. "As he should," one Instagram user writes. "Facts, I’m have to ask y’all to leave!," another adds. Someone else simply says, "Smart man."

Read More: GloRilla's Sister Blasts Finesse2tymes While Glo Continues To Troll Her

Finesse2tymes Shuts Down Rumors

After all, he has enough false narratives to shut down these days. This includes one that he's been bouncing from hotel room to hotel room to get by. He addressed that rumor during a livestream last month, setting the record straight once and for all. According to him, he frequents hotels simply because he travels a lot for work, not because he lacks a permanent home. Moreover, he said he was livestreaming from his home theater, which in itself proves trolls wrong.

“Help me understand how you don’t understand that I have bookings,” he said at the time, making his frustration apparent. “How tf you don’t understand that I may be in a hotel room going out of town? How do I have to keep explaining this s**t.”

Finesse2tymes went on to claim that some people are just meant to be smart, while others are "meant to be dumb."

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Calls Out GloRilla’s Sister After Bizarre TMZ Interview

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
News Authentic
News Nas Proved Himself One Of Hip-Hop's Best Authors On "Get Down"
Comments 0