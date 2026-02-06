Finesse2Tymes Calls Out GloRilla’s Sister After Bizarre TMZ Interview

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Finesse2tymes Defends GloRilla Calling Out Sister Rants
Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist GloRilla watches her boyfriend and Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (not shown) play the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Finesse2tymes is one of many reacting staunchly to GloRilla's sister's claims that the Memphis femcee isn't helping their family financially.

It seems like Memphis rappers stick together during tough times, even when those tough times have little to do with the music industry or interpersonal career dynamics. Amid a lot of controversy for GloRilla these days stemming from accusations from her sister Victoria "Scar Face" Woods, Finesse2tymes stepped in to defend his Memphis colleague and call Scar Face out.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Finesse recently took to his IG Story to react to a clip of Glo's sister accusing her of not supporting their family financially and leaving them in the dust in Memphis. "You know how embarrassing it is to be at the club, 'That's Glo's sister, that's Glo's sister,' and I walk outside to a [Chevrolet] Malibu, b***h?" Victoria said in the clip that the Art Of War artist shared online.

"And somebody tell glorilla sister STFU CUH," 2tymes captioned his repost of the clip. Glo herself already seemed to clap back at these accusations, sharing alleged texts from her mother thanking her for her support. We will see if other artists chime into this personal matter or if it maintains its in-house nature. On the other hand, Finesse2tymes has his own family drama to handle.

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

GloRilla’s Sister Speaks to TMZ

This has already led to a lot of social media debate online over whether or not these accusations are true, whether or not Glo should do more for her family, or whether or not Victoria Woods is just doing this for attention. No matter what your take is, most people seem surprised by how far this story has gone so far.

GloRilla's sister explained this frustration further during a TMZ interview, suggesting that $2,500 would smooth things out. However, this low number in the grand scheme of Victoria's sister's success led fans to theorize that something else might be driving a wedge in this familial relationship. Whether it's really just about the alleged lack of monetary support or about something else remains a mystery at press time.

Elsewhere, GloRilla and Finesse2tymes have crossed over before, but not often in drama contexts. They were both part of XXL's 2023 Freshman Class, and a concert that both attended that year sadly resulted in a stampede and various deaths.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Gossip GloRilla’s Sister Says All She Wants Is $2,500 From Her
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
USATSI_27437026 (1) Music GloRilla Shares Thankful Texts From Her Mom As Sister Claims She's Leaving Them Poor
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Entertainment Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Will Feature Coming Out Of Gay Character
Comments 0