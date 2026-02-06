Finesse2Tymes Calls Out GloRilla’s Sister After Bizarre TMZ Interview

It seems like Memphis rappers stick together during tough times, even when those tough times have little to do with the music industry or interpersonal career dynamics. Amid a lot of controversy for GloRilla these days stemming from accusations from her sister Victoria "Scar Face" Woods, Finesse2tymes stepped in to defend his Memphis colleague and call Scar Face out.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Finesse recently took to his IG Story to react to a clip of Glo's sister accusing her of not supporting their family financially and leaving them in the dust in Memphis. "You know how embarrassing it is to be at the club, 'That's Glo's sister, that's Glo's sister,' and I walk outside to a [Chevrolet] Malibu, b***h?" Victoria said in the clip that the Art Of War artist shared online.

"And somebody tell glorilla sister STFU CUH," 2tymes captioned his repost of the clip. Glo herself already seemed to clap back at these accusations, sharing alleged texts from her mother thanking her for her support. We will see if other artists chime into this personal matter or if it maintains its in-house nature. On the other hand, Finesse2tymes has his own family drama to handle.

GloRilla’s Sister Speaks to TMZ

This has already led to a lot of social media debate online over whether or not these accusations are true, whether or not Glo should do more for her family, or whether or not Victoria Woods is just doing this for attention. No matter what your take is, most people seem surprised by how far this story has gone so far.

GloRilla's sister explained this frustration further during a TMZ interview, suggesting that $2,500 would smooth things out. However, this low number in the grand scheme of Victoria's sister's success led fans to theorize that something else might be driving a wedge in this familial relationship. Whether it's really just about the alleged lack of monetary support or about something else remains a mystery at press time.