Abandoned
- MusicKanye West's $1.5 Million Church Left In Disarray After Just 9 MonthsThe Church already has boarded up windows and discarded trash piling up.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearKanye West Abandons Yeezy HQ, Building Full Of Graffiti As Homeless Camp Outside: ReportSources dished to "The U.S. Sun" that the space was mostly used by Ye and colleagues for secret fashion events, Sunday Service sessions, and movie nights.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's $2.2M L.A. Home Looks Abandoned In New PicturesNew pictures of the former Sunday Service and Donda Academy destination show its worn-down state after Kim and Ye split.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Introduces His Mom To The World After She Abandoned Him At Age 9Colson Baker's mom left home when he was a young boy to be with another man.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDerez De’Shon Raps About Feeling “Abandoned” On New ReleaseDerez’s emotional new track follows his collab with Morray on “All Them Days.”By Hayley Hynes