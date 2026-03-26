J. Cole Under Fire For Refusing To Tell Infamous Diddy Fight Story

BY Caroline Fisher
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J. Cole Under Fire Diddy Story
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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J. Cole and Diddy once got into it at an MTV VMAs after-party because allegedly, the Bad Boy boss tried to pour a drink on Kendrick Lamar.

During his recent appearance on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee, J. Cole opened up about everything from Drake's downfall to scrapped The Fall-Off features. One thing he opted not to get into, however, is his infamous run-in with Diddy. The two artists' crews allegedly got into it at an MTV VMAs after-party back in 2013 after the Bad Boy boss tried to pour a drink on Kendrick Lamar over his "Control" verse. Details of the ordeal are a bit murky, but Cole seemed to confirm that it at least happened on his track "Let Go My Hand."

“My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would've thought it? / I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would've thought my favorite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain't know sh*t, now I know too much," he raps.

While fans are still dying to know more about how exactly this all played out, it doesn't look like their wishes will be granted anytime soon. According to J. Cole, he doesn't want to tell the full story now because Diddy is already in hot water.

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J. Cole On Talk With Flee

Apparently, he even filmed an entire podcast episode about that night, but ultimately decided not to release it. "We was gone put it out because at that time, me and Puff hadn't had no problems for years," he explained. "It was cleaned up quick and we was in a good spot. [...] And then all the sh*t happened with him, and I was just like, 'Nah.' It felt like damn near kicking a man when he's down. It would have gave the news and the world more ammo."

While some viewers can see why Cole has decided to keep quiet, others are calling him out.

"Kicking a man while he is down… kinda like how Diddy literally kicked Cassie when she was down? Being dragged on the floor? On the video we have all seen. Cole is so disappointing at the moment," one Twitter/X user claims. "Nah this is ridiculous. Why is Cole sympathizing with an abuser?" another asks. Someone else wonders, "Is he trying to end his career intentionally at this point? Wtf?"

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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