J. Cole Under Fire For Refusing To Tell Infamous Diddy Fight Story

During his recent appearance on Cam'ron's Talk With Flee, J. Cole opened up about everything from Drake's downfall to scrapped The Fall-Off features. One thing he opted not to get into, however, is his infamous run-in with Diddy. The two artists' crews allegedly got into it at an MTV VMAs after-party back in 2013 after the Bad Boy boss tried to pour a drink on Kendrick Lamar over his "Control" verse. Details of the ordeal are a bit murky, but Cole seemed to confirm that it at least happened on his track "Let Go My Hand."

“My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would've thought it? / I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much / You would've thought my favorite rapper was Puff / Back then I ain't know sh*t, now I know too much," he raps.

While fans are still dying to know more about how exactly this all played out, it doesn't look like their wishes will be granted anytime soon. According to J. Cole, he doesn't want to tell the full story now because Diddy is already in hot water.

J. Cole On Talk With Flee

Apparently, he even filmed an entire podcast episode about that night, but ultimately decided not to release it. "We was gone put it out because at that time, me and Puff hadn't had no problems for years," he explained. "It was cleaned up quick and we was in a good spot. [...] And then all the sh*t happened with him, and I was just like, 'Nah.' It felt like damn near kicking a man when he's down. It would have gave the news and the world more ammo."

While some viewers can see why Cole has decided to keep quiet, others are calling him out.