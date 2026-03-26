J. Cole Reveals If He's Really Going To Retire From Music Or Not

Leading up to the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole informed his fans that it was "a double album made with intentions to be my last." In hindsight, those words right there should have been the indicator that the North Carolina icon was leaving the door open on his music career.

But in reality, all this has done has created confusion amongst his fans. So, during his recent interview with Cam'ron on Talk With Flee! he decided to set the record straight on what his official plans are.

In the clip, caught by Kurrco, the Dreamville founder essentially says that he's not retiring. However, that's only if he doesn't find the drive or inspiration. If he does, then his fan base can expect something, no matter how long it takes to find that love for creating again.

He explains, "If that’s my last album, I’m cool. If I get inspired in a year, two years, five years, ten years to do another album, I’m not going to fight the feeling... Because of what happened two years ago, I’m very inspired right now, because I fell back in love with this sh*t."

But this thinking doesn't just apply to albums. He also mentions features and beats and how he's got ideas bubbling at this very moment.

When Is J. Cole's World Tour?

One of those seems to be a project that he teased himself years ago when rumblings of The Fall-Off began. Days after the latter dropped, he reaffirmed that it's still coming at some point. However, with how much music he put out last month, its staying in the tuck until further notice.

"No it’s not scrapped," he wrote during an "ask me anything" segment. "It will release. We almost put it out before the album. But with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it’s a lot of music to process."

While it's not in relation to music composition, the hitmaker also his massive, 73-date world tour coming up this summer. It will kick off in July, with the first show taking place near his hometown of Fayetteville, Charlotte.