J. Cole Reveals If He's Really Going To Retire From Music Or Not

BY Zachary Horvath
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
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"The Fall-Off" was pegged as J. Cole's final album in the fans' eyes, but that's been in question thanks to some comments from the rapper.

Leading up to the release of The Fall-Off, J. Cole informed his fans that it was "a double album made with intentions to be my last." In hindsight, those words right there should have been the indicator that the North Carolina icon was leaving the door open on his music career.

But in reality, all this has done has created confusion amongst his fans. So, during his recent interview with Cam'ron on Talk With Flee! he decided to set the record straight on what his official plans are.

In the clip, caught by Kurrco, the Dreamville founder essentially says that he's not retiring. However, that's only if he doesn't find the drive or inspiration. If he does, then his fan base can expect something, no matter how long it takes to find that love for creating again.

He explains, "If that’s my last album, I’m cool. If I get inspired in a year, two years, five years, ten years to do another album, I’m not going to fight the feeling... Because of what happened two years ago, I’m very inspired right now, because I fell back in love with this sh*t."

But this thinking doesn't just apply to albums. He also mentions features and beats and how he's got ideas bubbling at this very moment.

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When Is J. Cole's World Tour?

One of those seems to be It's A Boy, a project that he teased himself years ago when rumblings of The Fall-Off began. Days after the latter dropped, he reaffirmed that it's still coming at some point. However, with how much music he put out last month, its staying in the tuck until further notice.

"No it’s not scrapped," he wrote during an "ask me anything" segment. "It will release. We almost put it out before the album. But with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it’s a lot of music to process."

While it's not in relation to music composition, the hitmaker also his massive, 73-date world tour coming up this summer. It will kick off in July, with the first show taking place near his hometown of Fayetteville, Charlotte.

His trek will wrap on December 12 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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