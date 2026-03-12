J. Cole Reveals Which Songs He's Bumping The Most From "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole has been listening to "The Fall-Off" "religiously" since its release and after a month, he's listing his top three favorite songs.

Every artist is different when it comes to listening to their own bodies of work. Some will never touch it or let it sit and then revisit it months later. Others will jump right in out of pure excitement or to just see how it will sound for the rest of the world.

For J. Cole, he normally falls into one of the former categories. As he explains in a new "Algorithm" blog post, "I usually drop a project and be so tired from working on it that I don’t want to hear it once it’s out." However, knowing the magnitude of The Fall-Off from his perspective and from his supporters' POVs, he broke his own rule.

"... with this one it’s different," he adds before going on to share his favorite songs from the tape right now. "Currently my favorite song is 'The Let Out'… 'Poor Thang' and 'I love her again' are creeping back up there too."

Part of the reason J. Cole shared this is because of all of the love he's been seeing for his latest album. As caught per HipHopDX, "Some of my favorite comments to see are the ones that say something like 'man, everytime I play this album I end up with a new favorite.' It’s the highest compliment, and in my mind I be like 'I FEEL you!' I felt the same way listening to the album before it even dropped, and I still feel like that right now."

J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour

Overall, it's cool to see how engaged the North Carolina native has been with his fan base throughout this entire album rollout. The Trunk Sale Tour was one of the more wholesome ways we have seen a rapper spread the word about their project.

He reflected on it in this same blog post, which saw him drive all over the country in a Honda Civic. "It took me like a week and a half to fully recover from the Trunk Sale Tour, now I’m back to this regularly scheduled program called LIFE!" he joked.

Soon, though, he'll be right back at it, as he announced that a run of interviews is coming up. He reveals he wanted everyone to have some time with the record for a bit before explaining his views and such.

Last but certainly not least, Cole also touches on his excitement for the five-month long world tour that's kicking off this summer. "I was exhausted after leaving LA on that last stop, it had me thinking about this tour coming up… 6 months long!! Sheeeeeeeeesh!! I’m excited though. We haven’t done an international run since 4 Your Eyez Only. Fatherhood made me not want to be away from the house for that long of a time, but for this album it’s a must that I thug it and hit the world up."

He will be heading out on July 10 with the opening show taking place in Charlotte, which is near his hometown of Fayetteville. It will conclude on December 12 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

