favorite songs
- MusicIce Cube Reveals His Favorite Songs: Public Enemy, Nas, DMX, And MoreIce Cube says DMX goes "cray cray."By Caroline Fisher
- FootballEagles Players Reveal Their Favorite Rihanna Songs Before Super BowlIt seems the Philly team is just as excited for RiRi's halftime show as everyone else.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTyler, The Creator Reveals His Top 12 Songs Of 2022The Odd Future founder tweeted out his year-end list in a tweet on Tuesday (December 20).By Isaac Fontes
- MusicTyler, The Creator Lists Favorite Songs Of 2021 Including Baby Keem, Kanye, & MoreTyler, The Creator revealed his favorite songs of 2021 on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicBarack Obama's Favorite 2020 Tracks: Travis Scott, J. Cole, Lil Baby & MoreBarack Obama's music taste is certainly diverse.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJay-Z Shares Favorite Songs Of 2020: Lil Baby, Drake, Future, & MoreJay-Z shares a list of his favorite songs of 2020 (so far) including Lil Uzi Vert, Jay Electronica, Kehlani, Boldy James, Lil Baby, Drake, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Music To Be Quarantined" Playlist Is Full Of ClassicsOver the weekend, Eminem premiered his "Music To Be Quarantined By" playlist, lined with classics from 2Pac, Biggie, Wu-Tang, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Shows Love To Drake Again In More Appropriate MannerSeven years after Amanda Bynes' public plea for Drake to have sex with her, she is praising his music on Instagram. By Noah C
- MusicUsher Is "Knocking Down Decades" In His Career, Is Excited About New AlbumWhat's your favorite Usher track from 2009 to 2019?By Erika Marie
- MusicLizzo, Summer Walker, GoldLink React To Being On Barack Obama's 2019 PlaylistWould you hand Obama the AUX?By Noah C
- MusicJay-Z's Best Of 2019 Year-End Playlist Features Drake, J. Cole, & MoreHow closely does your taste align with Jay-Z's? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas Shares His Fave Songs In Personally-Curated "Last Of The Real" PlaylistNas takes his curatorial duties in stride.By Devin Ch
- MusicBarack Obama's Favorite Songs Of 2018: Cardi B, Jay-Z, J. Cole, Khalid, & MoreBarack Obama shares his favorite books, songs, and movies from the last year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Reveals His Favorite Songs Off "CHAMPIONSHIPS"Meek Mill reveals the tracks that he loves off his latest project.By Aron A.
- MusicYung Lean Shares Some Of His Favorite Songs With His FansCheck out some of Yung Lean's influences. By Matthew Parizot