Ice Cube Reveals His Favorite Songs: Public Enemy, Nas, DMX, And More

During a recent interview with Capital XTRA, Ice Cube discussed some of his favorite music. He was there to promote his new film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. When the host asked him what some of his favorite hip hop tracks of all time are, Ice Cube revealed that he’s a big fan of material from the late ’80s and ’90s. He made sure to show love to other OGs like Nas, DMX, and more.

The first song on Ice Cube’s list is “Rebel Without a Pause” from Public Enemy’s 1988 album, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back. He says he goes “bananas” for the song. Next up is “The Show” by Doug E. Fresh. “That still goes crazy,” the artist says of the ’86 Oh, My God! track. He then mentions that DMX’s 1999 hit, “Party Up (Up in Here),” also goes “cray cray.” Ice Cube went on to give a shout out to Nas’ 1999 P. Diddy collab, “Hate Me Now,” before closing the conversation.

Ice Cube On His Favorite Hip Hop Tracks Of All Time

Ice Cube also listed some of his favorite club tracks, revealing his go-to “party playlist” in the interview. The first song he mentioned was “More Bounce to the Ounce” by ZAPP, which he says is sure to “get ya goin’.” The artist also went on to name Funkadelic’s “Knee Deep” and Soulsonic Force’s “Planet Rock.” He says “that’s what started gettin’ it goin’.“

Elsewhere in the interview, Ice Cube also discussed voicing the character of Superfly in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, revealing why he loves to play a “big ugly mutant.” “Playing a villain is great,” he shared, “There are no rules playing a villain so it was just fun to be able to let loose.” He continued, “Superfly is the king of New York, everybody knows his name in the streets. Nothing happens in New York without going through Superfly or it’s gonna be a problem.”

