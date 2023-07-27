Ice Cube Seemed Quite Impressed With Harry Mack’s “TMNT” Freestyle: Watch

If you haven’t heard by now, there’s a new creative animated movie in town to take over your TikTok feeds with some fun- and bars, too. Moreover, Harry Mack just teamed up with the cast of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, along with writer Seth Rogen and fellow cast member and very special guest, Ice Cube. The rapper posted a YouTube video of the occasion to promote the film and also showcase his sick freestyle for them. Of course, the freestyle came with a challenge: work in a set of words that each of the six film collaborators chose. After running them down, Mack breezed through “ooze,” “mayhem,” “manhole,” “superfly” (Cube’s character), “pepperoni,” and “warthog” with ease, and the West Coast legend was impressed.

Not only was Ice Cube bobbing his head the whole way through, but he also had some kind words for Harry Mack at the end. “That was the truth,” he told the YouTube rapper, which is far from the first time that a more established MC commended him. “That was the truth right there, good, without a doubt. Off the dome is the hardest rhyming, it’s the hardest rap you can do is off the dome. And he did it with ease. You a master. Yeah, without a doubt, I know what you just did, baby.”

Ice Cube Stamps Harry Mack’s Freestyle With His Seal Of Approval

Then, Harry Mack took to his social media to celebrate the honor. “Yoooo this was *NSANE!!” he captioned a clip of it on Instagram. “I was a huge fan of the TMNT cartoons as a kid, even had some of the action figures. Being involved with @tmntmovie in any capacity is dope- but naw, this was next level. Shout out to one of the dopest, most influential rappers of ALL TIME @icecube. For not only listening to my freestyle, but also giving mad props after I was done. That alone is enough motivation to keep me going for decades man I swear.”

“And I gotta say, hearing the iconic @sethrogen laugh in person was beyond special,” he continued. “That man is such a legend. Much love to the full turtle cast as well for rocking with my TikTok and already knowing who I was when I showed up, that was such an awesome surprise for me. The energy was top notch this whole day. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do what I love for people I deeply respect. Go peep that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theatres August 2, it’s gonna be crazyyy.” Apparently Mack does this kind of thing often, as he did so for the Transformers cast not too long ago. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Ice Cube and Harry Mack, check back in with HNHH.

