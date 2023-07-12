Ice Cube has responded after Tony Yayo argued that The Notorious B.I.G. is a better storyteller than him during an appearance on Drink Champs. Speaking with DJ Whoo Kid on Tuesday, the N.W.A. rapper admitted that everyone has their own opinion and Biggie is also great.

“It’s subjective,” Cube said. “Everybody got they favorites. I put my stories up against anybody and I have a bigger sample size. But at the end of the day, everybody is going to have their different opinion. I love Biggie, I’m a fan of Biggie.”

Cube further said: “I’ve wrote records for Eazy and N.W.A. And look, when we talking about storytelling, are we talking about rhyming? Because I write movies too, so I’m a hell of a storyteller. I can tell a damn story. So are we just talking about rap? That’s only a portion of what I do. Look, to be in that conversation, I’m winning already.”

As for Yayo’s original comments, the G-Unit rapper was responding to DJ EFN picking Cube in the conversation. The Drink Champs host cited Cube’s 1991 diss record, “No Vaseline” from Death Certificate as being better than Biggie’s 1997 track, “N****s Bleed,” off of Life After Death. Yayo vehemently disagreed with the opinion. “This is why I hate this industry shit,” Yayo said. “So you telling me Ice Cube is a better storyteller than Biggie? You fucking buggin! You lost your fucking mind! Ice Cube is better than Biggie as a storyteller? You fucking buggin n***a! You lost your fucking mind!”

Ice Cube Responds To Tony Yayo

Elsewhere in the interview, Cube discussed the success of his BIG 3 basketball league and the NBA’s backlash to its rise. Check out the full conversation with DJ Whoo Kid above.

