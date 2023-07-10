Tony Yayo discussed the death of Pop Smoke and the state of drill music in New York during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend. He explained that New York’s music scene was coming back but that his death “kind of f**ked” it up.

“Pop Smoke — like, I wish he would have stayed in the hotel over the Airbnb,” he began. “Rest in peace. But, that kinda fucked New York up. New York was coming back, bro. We had Pop Smoke, we had all these drill n****s startin’…A Boogie. But Pop was…you know…”

Tony Yayo In NYC

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 30: Tony Yayo attends the XXL Freshmen Live 2015 concert at Best Buy on June 30, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Now, New York is worse than Chicago,” he added. “And California, with the drill, because n****s is throwing like n****s dead friends in there. When we had battle raps with Ja Rule and them, n****s was still alive. […] But there’s no remorse with the drill music. N****s shooting little kids.”

From there, and elsewhere in the interview, Yayo brought up the number of rappers who have been arrested on RICO charges. It’s far from the first time Yayo has touched on the topic. During an interview with VladTV, last month, he spoke about Young Thug’s ongoing case. “Thug coming home, man,” Yayo said at the time. “The case … it sounds like a clusterfuck, man. Free Young Thug, man. And you know, it’s like, when you look at the shit, it’s like, he’s a high-profile guy. So, it’s a clusterfuck. You know? Even moving them around, it’s like, he’s high-profile. This is everyday shit, though … It’ll just make the news because you’ll hear ‘YSL.’”

Tony Yayo Speaks With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Elsewhere in the interview on Drink Champs, Yayo discussed the rise of G-Unit with 50 Cent, working with legends like Jay-Z and Nas, and more stories from throughout his career. Check out the full interview above.

