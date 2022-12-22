Tyler, The Creator is known to be a man of quite eclectic taste. From his vintage car obsession to his collection of unique jewelry, the 31-year-old has never been afraid to show off his style.

His musical inspiration is no different, coming in the form of various different artists and genres.

On Tuesday (December 20), the “See You Again” rapper took to his Twitter account to share his favorite songs of the year. Although, not all of them were actually released in 2022. Some of them dropped last year and in 2020. Obviously, Tyler doesn’t abide by strict rules when creating his lists.

Regardless, his twelve favorite songs of 2022 include a diverse range of genres and only a few rap songs. In order to fit all of his inclusions into the 280-character-limits of a tweet, he obviously had to use some short forms.

✨FAVS:

sweet enoughs in mind/

charles stepney around the house/

pusha neck n wrist/

sol set pour le moment/

dina ogon tombola 94/

steve lacy buttons/

P 21 T cash in cash out/

kenny worldwide steppy/

la verne washington i found what/

pearl n oysters candy/

kenny savior:

Below is an official list of the songs he loved this year:

The Sweet Enoughs – “In Mind”

Charles Stepney – “Around The House”

Pusha T – “Neck & Wrist” (feat. JAY Z & Pharrell Williams)

Sol Set – “Pour le Moment”

Dina Ögon – “Tombola 94”

Steve Lacy – “Buttons”

Pharrell Williams – “Cash In Cash Out” (feat. 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator)

Kendrick Lamar – “Worldwide Steppers”

La’Verne Washington – “I Found What I’ve Been Searching For”

Pearl & The Oysters – “Candy”

Kendrick Lamar – “Savior” (feat. Baby Keem & Sam Dew)

As you can see, the majority of his list consists of genres like alternative, R&B and retro pop. Additionally, he gives himself props for one of his guest verses on his track with Pharrell and 21 Savage, one of only a few he did this year.

Shortly after tweeting his list, a fan quickly replied to inquire about a notably absent song that Tyler expressed his love for earlier in the year: Omar Apollo’s Neptunes-produced “Tamagotchi.”

The IGOR artist subsequently made sure to include it in his list. “DAWG I KNEW IT WAS A SONG I FORGOT WHEN I MADE THIS MENTAL LIST. THE BRIDGE ON THAT IS A 10,” he says.

It’s certainly always interesting to hear what our favorite artists have been listening to and are inspired by.

