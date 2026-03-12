J. Cole Teases What's Next Following Trunk Sale Tour

J. Cole has put a lot on his shoulders with The Fall-Off, but he's been embracing every minute of the days following its release. He expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to even be in the position he's in via a post to his blog called "The Algorithm."

Caught by Kurrco, he writes, "This post is just me checking in and saying thank you for all the love on the album. From the youtube videos I see, to the tik tok videos, ig and twitter posts that make it to me, it’s the best feeling when I see people that feel the same way I do about the music. For real. It’s officially a month after The Fall-Off dropped, and I’m still over here playing it every day religiously as if I’m not the one that’s rapping on it."

Cole adds in part, "Some of my favorite comments to see are the ones that say something like 'man, everytime I play this album I end up with a new favorite.' It’s the highest compliment..."

But while he's back to "this regularly scheduled program called LIFE!" following the taxing but rewarding Trunk Sale Tour, Cole is gearing up for the next steps, too.

The ensuing one in this rollout post Fall-Off release is an interview tour.

When Does J. Cole's World Tour Start?

J. Cole explains that he wanted to give everyone some time to formulate their own thoughts, feelings, and etc. on the album before indirectly affecting the fans' interpretations of the music.

"My intention was to drop this album and let it sit for at least a month before I did any interviews. I wanted to give people a chance to feel whatever emotions the music brought them, and formulate their own thoughts, ideas, opinions or interpretations before I came out and gave mine. I felt it would be best that way; more pure."

He continues, "Now, I feel like it’s a good time to step out my comfort zone (home) and go and do some interviews. There’s a lot of platforms out there that I f*ck with, both big and small, and I look forward to showing up, showing love while continuing to push this album that I gave so much to."

This is certainly exciting news to hear, and this upcoming round of sit-downs should be quite interesting, to say the least.