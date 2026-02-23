J. Cole's Honda Civic Breaks Down During Trunk Sale Tour

BY Zachary Horvath
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 10: J Cole attends the Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party on February 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
J. Cole is nearing the end of his Trunk Sale Tour, but he's unfortunately running into problems along the way.

J. Cole's soon-to-be iconic Honda Civic he's been riding around in for his country-wide Trunk Sale Tour has finally run into some trouble. He's used to get around various states like North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. However, on his way to Los Angeles, California, the early 2000s model has broken down on him.

Per the rapper's photo he posted on X, it looks to be some issue near the back end of the vehicle. As you can see, both rear tires are off the car. Hopefully, it's not too big of an issue that really extends the length of the road trip, but it's currently being serviced.

Cole seems to have some optimism in his caption. "Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed [fingers crossed emoji]," he writes. "Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CD’s in the meantime."

It's unclear if Phoenix was on the list of cities he was going to hit up for this trek. However, it is now and his fans out there have to be ecstatic despite the circumstance.

J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour

While it's certainly a little while away, it still would be nice for J. Cole to start getting some rest. After all, this summer and winter are going to be fully consumed by a massive world tour for The Fall-Off.

He announced it last Monday and initially, 54 dates were on the slate. However, due to incredibly high demand, even that beefy run wasn't enough. So, Cole decided to add another 19, with a majority of them being duplicates or extra shows in a certain state or country.

Locations like Brooklyn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Boston, Chicago, Amsterdam, and London were lucky in that regard.

J. Cole will take his seventh number one album on tour starting on July 10 in Charlotte. Despite the extra shows, the now 73-date trek will still end on December 12 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

