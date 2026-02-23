"BodyPartz" Rapper Luci4 Passes Away At 23

Luci4, the 23-year-old rapper best known for his hit song, "BodyPartz," has passed away. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the news to TMZ, but they have yet to confirm a cause of death.

Additionally, the rapper's grandparents told the outlet that he died at a friend’s house in L.A. on Sunday. They also don't know what happened, but remain suspicious of the circumstances. They say his wallet was empty and that they had recently warned him about the friends with whom he was associating.

It remains unclear whether police suspect foul play. They received a call around 11:40 AM and set up a crime scene after getting to the house. Luci4 was already deceased upon their arrival.

Luci4's Hit Song "BodyPartz"

Luci4 achieved mainstream success in 2021 with the release of his single, “BodyPartz." The track blew up on TikTok and helped him land a deal with Atlantic Records. The song eventually earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. He is considered a pioneer of the microgenre, Sigilkore, which combines elements of trap, electronic, and cloud rap. He was previously associated with SpaceGhostPurrp's collective BMB Deathrow.

Fans have already begun mourning Luci4 on social media. "Damn. I’ve been actively listening to him since 2021 casually. Was never a super fan but I have six solid songs that get played weekly. It’s always who u least expect. It makes me so sad listening to songs frm dead artists, never thought I would ever get that sentiment w his," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Wtf man Rest in peace, I'm praying for his friends and Family. May God help with the griefing."

Others have been sharing tributes in the comments section to his music video for "BodyPartz" on YouTube. That video has amassed over four million views over the last four years. "Fly high man," one top comment reads, while another adds: "rip axx" with dove emojis.