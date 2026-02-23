Diddy & Christian Combs Settle Lawsuit For Allegedly Owing $53k In Legal Fees

Summa LLP worked with Diddy and Christian Combs on their defense in Grace O'Marcaigh's sexual assault lawsuit.

Diddy and Christian Combs have agreed to a settlement with the law firm, Summa LLP, which alleged they have yet to pay for over 100 hours of work from their attorneys and another 90 hours of work from paralegals. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, they allegedly owed at least $53,688.35 in legal fees. Further details on the settlement are unclear.

Much of the work came in defense of Christian for the sexual assault case he faced from Grace O'Marcaigh. She alleged that Diddy's son tried to force her to perform oral sex on him while she was working as a steward on a yacht he chartered in 2022. She also claimed that Diddy fostered a "lawless atmosphere" on the ship.

Christian Combs' Sexual Assault Allegations
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Sean 'Diddy' Combs with his son Christian Combs prior to the Super Bowl Lii

Diddy denied the allegations and called for the dismissal of O'Marcaigh's case in a letter, last year. "[It] incorrectly alleges that I chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred… I am neither the signatory nor a party to the… Charter Agreement," he wrote at the time.

Last month, 50 Cent brought up Grace O'Marcaigh's allegations against Christian in a post on Instagram. Captioning a picture of a man behind bars, he wrote: "Come on Christian you can do better than that man. LOL. No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on the boat?" 50 wrote. He and Christian traded shots after the release of Netflix's documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which 50 executive-produced.

The drama comes as Diddy remains behind bars after being sentenced to over four years in federal prison in his criminal trial, last year. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

