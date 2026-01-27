King Combs Fires Back After 50 Cent Mocks His Awkward Onstage Moment

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
King Combs Fires Back 50 Cent
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 5: Christian Combs aka King Combs attends King Combs Album Release Party at Opium on July 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent recently took to Instagram to troll Diddy's second-oldest son, King, but the 27-year-old didn't let it slide.

It's no secret that 50 Cent has his fair share of issues with Diddy. He's been trolling him online for years, and his efforts only increased amid the Bad Boy founder's legal saga. Once in a while, Fif will even set his sights on a member of his longtime foe's family. Recently, for example, he took to Instagram to troll Christian "King" Combs. King is Diddy's second-oldest son and has been a vocal supporter of him since he went to prison back in 2024.

Yesterday (January 26), 50 Cent posted a video of King onstage performing. At one point in the show, the 27-year-old tried to get a "Bad Boy" chant started, but the crowd wasn't going for it. As expected, the G-Unit boss threw some shade in his caption. "Damn 👀his timing was just a little off. 😳," he wrote.

It didn't take long for King to fire back, however. In the comments section, he set the record straight, throwing some shade of his own.

Read More: 50 Cent's Ex Alleges She Only Signed Away Her Life Rights Out Of Fear For Her Safety

Who Is Daphne Joy?

"The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM [laughing emoji]," he wrote, per No Jumper. 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, was named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy in March of 2024. He alleged that she accepted money from Diddy in exchange for sex work, which she vehemently denies.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” she wrote on Instagram in response to the suit. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Daphne Joy is an actress, model, and entrepreneur. She and 50 Cent started dating back in 2011, and were together for roughly a year before deciding to go their separate ways. They welcomed their son, Sire, in September of 2012.

Read More: 50 Cent's Diddy Docuseries Racks Up 50 Million Views

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Father's Day Post Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Appears To Go After Ex Daphne Joy In Fiery Father’s Day Post
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BOXING-PREMIERE-MANNY Pop Culture Who Is Daphne Joy? 50 Cent's Baby Mama Named In Diddy Case
JCPenney and Michael Strahan Launch Collection by Michael Strahan Music Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent Of Rape & Abuse, Addresses Diddy Sex Work Allegations
Daphne Joy Red Bikini Gossip News Gossip Daphne Joy Turns Heads In Bright Red Bikini Amid Diddy & 50 Cent Drama
Comments 0