It's no secret that 50 Cent has his fair share of issues with Diddy. He's been trolling him online for years, and his efforts only increased amid the Bad Boy founder's legal saga. Once in a while, Fif will even set his sights on a member of his longtime foe's family. Recently, for example, he took to Instagram to troll Christian "King" Combs. King is Diddy's second-oldest son and has been a vocal supporter of him since he went to prison back in 2024.

Yesterday (January 26), 50 Cent posted a video of King onstage performing. At one point in the show, the 27-year-old tried to get a "Bad Boy" chant started, but the crowd wasn't going for it. As expected, the G-Unit boss threw some shade in his caption. "Damn 👀his timing was just a little off. 😳," he wrote.

It didn't take long for King to fire back, however. In the comments section, he set the record straight, throwing some shade of his own.

Who Is Daphne Joy?

"The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM [laughing emoji]," he wrote, per No Jumper. 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, was named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy in March of 2024. He alleged that she accepted money from Diddy in exchange for sex work, which she vehemently denies.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” she wrote on Instagram in response to the suit. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”