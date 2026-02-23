Ray J's Home Swarmed By Police Over Domestic Violence Call

Ray J is dealing with a lot right now in his personal life already, but his plate just got bigger due to this domestic violence call.

It's been a challenging few months for Ray J, self-inflicted or not. Unfortunately, though, the weekend brought about another obstacle. Per TMZ, cops were called to the singer's Los Angeles area home on early Saturday morning, around 2 a.m., for an alleged domestic violence incident.

The person who potentially made the call was a 30-year-old Persian woman wearing yellow. However, that's merely speculatory as the LAPD doesn't know or hasn't said who actually informed them of this alleged incident.

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Ray J speaks on the BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives during the 2024 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

However, the cops ultimately weren't able to do much upon arriving at Ray J's residence. Both he and the woman were non-cooperative and as a result, they left the scene with nothing to really report. As you may have guessed, too, no arrests were made.

Ray J Bleeds From Eyes During Performance

This of course isn't Ray J's first domestic issue as an explosive incident took place during Thanksgiving last year. While on a livestream, he allegedly pulled a gun out on Princess Love for taking their kids with her from his house.

He was arrested that same day, around 4 a.m.

But these two recent ordeals speak to a larger problem at hand for the "One Wish" performer. He's health is deteriorating as we learned in early January that he was experiencing severe chest pain and a bad case of pneumonia.

In turn, his heart has not been operating at its best, 25 percent to be exact. He's on multiple heart failure medications as well and during Valentine's Day, he performed while actually bleeding from his eyes, according to him.

The shocking onstage incident was coupled with him wearing some sort of heart monitor.

