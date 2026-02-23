Crip Mac Is Home From Prison And Adam22 Already Has Plans For Him

BY Alexander Cole
Crip-Mac
Image via Crip Mac on YouTube
Crip Mac had been in prison for a few years, and now, he is finally home, which has opened the door for content with Adam22.

Crip Mac is an internet personality who has spent some time in prison over the past couple of years. For those who may not remember, he first rose to prominence through No Jumper. He had some viral moments on Adam22's network, which led to some internet fame.

However, due to his incarceration, some have forgotten about Crip Mac. Meanwhile, others have been anticipating his release. Perhaps no one has been anticipating this release more than Adam22 himself. After all, Adam knows he can get some pretty big interviews out of the guy.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Crip Mac was, in fact, officially coming home. The personality posted himself on his Instagram page, proving his freedom. Meanwhile, Adam22 also took to social media with photos of himself and Crip Mac. Adam even confirmed that the two are going to be putting out an interview very soon.

Why was Crip Mac in Prison?

Crip Mac had been incarcerated on a federal gun possession charge. At the time of his incarceration, fans were quite disappointed on social media. Crip Mac has been forthcoming about his stints in prison in the past, and fans had hoped for him to turn a corner.

Now, he is back home and gets to use this as an opportunity to start over. There are going to be some opportunities waiting for him back home. His fans want content from him. Whether that be new music or new vlogs. Perhaps a new podcast could be in his future, as well. There is no limit to what Crip Mac can do with this newfound freedom, which is a beautiful thing.

Unfortunately, given the nature of who Crip Mac is, there will be some vultures looking to take advantage. As a result, the artist is going to have to be careful and wary of other people. Hopefully, his support system comes through for him.

