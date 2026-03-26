J. Cole Admits 50 Cent Refused To Sign Him Because Of His Jeans

During his recent conversation with Cam'ron on Talk With Flee, J. Cole discussed The Fall-Off, beef, and more. He even reflected on his early career and revealed why 50 Cent didn't sign him despite hearing his talent. Apparently, the G-Unit mogul had a few people in his ear telling him to consider the up-and-coming MC, but he ultimately decided it wasn't a fit. Cole recalls hearing that his response was simply, "I can't sign this n***a, his jeans too tight."

Fortunately, the North Carolina performer was able to make a name for himself despite the rejection. He released his seventh studio album last month, The Fall-Off, which he says could be his last. At one point in the interview, Cole was asked whether or not retirement is actually in the cards for him.

He admitted it's very possible, as he created The Fall-Off with the knowledge that it could be his final album. Recently, however, he says his love for the game was reignited.

J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour

"I made this album so that if it was my last, I'm cool," he explained. "And I am. If that's my last album, I'm cool. If I get inspired in a year, two years, five years, ten years to do another album, I'm not gonna fight the feeling."

"But this album is what I intended it to be, which is like, 'Yo, I did what I said,'" Cole continued. "It just so happens, because of what happened two years ago, I'm very inspired right now because I fell back in love with this sh*t."