J. Cole Admits 50 Cent Refused To Sign Him Because Of His Jeans

BY Caroline Fisher
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J. Cole 50 Cent Jeans
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Recording artist J. Cole attends the Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on May 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)
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During his recent appearance on Cam'ron's show "Talk With Flee," J. Cole reflected on rejection he faced early in his career.

During his recent conversation with Cam'ron on Talk With Flee, J. Cole discussed The Fall-Off, beef, and more. He even reflected on his early career and revealed why 50 Cent didn't sign him despite hearing his talent. Apparently, the G-Unit mogul had a few people in his ear telling him to consider the up-and-coming MC, but he ultimately decided it wasn't a fit. Cole recalls hearing that his response was simply, "I can't sign this n***a, his jeans too tight."

Fortunately, the North Carolina performer was able to make a name for himself despite the rejection. He released his seventh studio album last month, The Fall-Off, which he says could be his last. At one point in the interview, Cole was asked whether or not retirement is actually in the cards for him.

He admitted it's very possible, as he created The Fall-Off with the knowledge that it could be his final album. Recently, however, he says his love for the game was reignited.

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J. Cole The Fall-Off World Tour

"I made this album so that if it was my last, I'm cool," he explained. "And I am. If that's my last album, I'm cool. If I get inspired in a year, two years, five years, ten years to do another album, I'm not gonna fight the feeling."

"But this album is what I intended it to be, which is like, 'Yo, I did what I said,'" Cole continued. "It just so happens, because of what happened two years ago, I'm very inspired right now because I fell back in love with this sh*t."

J. Cole is currently gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of The Fall-Off. He'll kick the trek off in July with a show in Charlotte before hitting various North American cities like Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn, and more. The tour will conclude in December with a performance in South Africa after stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and Stockholm, among other cities.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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