J. Cole Explains Why He Went Easy On Kendrick Lamar In “7 Minute Drill”

BY Caroline Fisher
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J. Cole Went Easy Kendrick Lamar
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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During his recent conversation with Cam'ron on "Talk With Flee," J. Cole shared new details about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef.

J. Cole recently sat down with Cam'ron for an episode of Talk With Flee. During the interview, he broke down his role in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. He even discussed his now-deleted diss track aimed at the Compton MC, "7 Minute Drill," revealing why he went a lot easier on him than he could have. According to him, he only responded to Kendrick out of fear of what the world would think if he didn't, and just wanted to move on.

"I'm like, alright, this is what I'll do. Let me say just enough to where it looks like I said something. Everything I'm saying to him, I know and he know it's all survivable. I'm not hitting him with no fatal blows," he explained. "Mind you, it's a decision made out of non-clarity. But through that non-clarity, it seemed like my best option."

"The second it comes out," he continued. "You created a dividing line where you're forcing the world to pick a side. If they f*ck with you, they've got to slander him."

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Is J. Cole Retiring?

"They're taking what you said and giving it gas and giving it light," he added. "And then my thought becomes, 'Oh f*ck, I done f*cked up.'"

Beef is far from the only thing Cole discussed during his appearance on Talk With Flee. He also shared his thoughts on retirement, admitting that The Fall-Off could actually be his last album.

"I made this album so that if it was my last, I'm cool," he said. "And I am. If that's my last album, I'm cool. If I get inspired in a year, two years, five years, ten years to do another album, I'm not gonna fight the feeling. But this album is what I intended it to be, which is like, 'Yo, I did what I said.' It just so happens, because of what happened two years ago, I'm very inspired right now because I fell back in love with this sh*t."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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