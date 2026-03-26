J. Cole Explains Why He Went Easy On Kendrick Lamar In “7 Minute Drill”

J. Cole recently sat down with Cam'ron for an episode of Talk With Flee. During the interview, he broke down his role in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. He even discussed his now-deleted diss track aimed at the Compton MC, "7 Minute Drill," revealing why he went a lot easier on him than he could have. According to him, he only responded to Kendrick out of fear of what the world would think if he didn't, and just wanted to move on.

"I'm like, alright, this is what I'll do. Let me say just enough to where it looks like I said something. Everything I'm saying to him, I know and he know it's all survivable. I'm not hitting him with no fatal blows," he explained. "Mind you, it's a decision made out of non-clarity. But through that non-clarity, it seemed like my best option."

"The second it comes out," he continued. "You created a dividing line where you're forcing the world to pick a side. If they f*ck with you, they've got to slander him."

Is J. Cole Retiring?

"They're taking what you said and giving it gas and giving it light," he added. "And then my thought becomes, 'Oh f*ck, I done f*cked up.'"

Beef is far from the only thing Cole discussed during his appearance on Talk With Flee. He also shared his thoughts on retirement, admitting that The Fall-Off could actually be his last album.