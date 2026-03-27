J. Cole Addresses Rumor That ScHoolboy Q Intervened In Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle

For those unaware, rumors surfaced repeatedly over the past few years that ScHoolboy's alleged warnings led to J. Cole's apology to Kendrick for dissing him. That apology went down at the 2024 Dreamville Fest. But as it turns out, Cole himself denies that this ever happened.

"That's a complete lie," he said in reference to those rumors, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Ask ScHoolboy Q. That's just Internet, that's a straight lie. There's many of those. Many half-truths, and many way more straight lies. Like, the ScHoolboy Q s**t is a straight lie. Of course, shout out to ScHoolboy Q. He not gon' come out and just say it on his own. But when you get a chance, ask him. It's a straight-up lie."

Why Did J. Cole Apologize To Kendrick Lamar?

For those who subscribed to this theory, a question remains: Why did J. Cole apologize to Kendrick Lamar? The former has been very open in recent interviews about addressing this, speaking to how the "7 Minute Drill" diss he launched did not really motivate him. In fact, he said he felt spiritually disturbed and burdened, and that the apology set him free.