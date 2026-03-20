J. Cole Reveals His Wife Cried Over Kendrick Lamar Apology

J. Cole had a lot to address on his new album The Fall-Off, such as his apology to Kendrick Lamar after responding to his "Like That" disses towards Cole and Drake. During his recent interview with Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music, which came out today (Friday, Mach 20) on YouTube, he revealed his wife Melissa Heholt's thoughts on the apology at the 2024 Dreamville Fest.
As caught by us on Twitter, the Dreamville MC revealed his thought process behind the K.Dot apology, describing it as a weight being freed from him. Apparently, Heholt couldn't contain her tears when her husband let her know he wanted to reverse his disses.
"In a moment where I wasn't clear, I chose to go this way," he expressed. "I felt miserable about it. My whole demeanor, my wife can tell. I'm like, 'Oh, my God. I got to go on this stage and come out here and pretend almost.' [...] The drama of all of this is the biggest news happening, and I'm coming out as a representative of what the f**k they just heard. An hour before, it was like, 'Aha! In a very public forum on your album, you said some s**t you didn't believe in. Now you got an opportunity to go on a bigger forum and say something that you believe in.' In that moment, I'm like, 'Thank you, God.' I told my wife. She's the only one I told, I ain't tell anybody else. She started crying. 'Cause she knows how I feel about him... And she knows. She saw how it was weighing on me two, three days before that. She could see my whole energy... So when I go and do it, I felt even better."
Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review
J. Cole's Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar
Elsewhere in the interview, J. Cole spoke on Kendrick Lamar and Drake in a more direct way. "I admire these dudes, I got genuine love for these dudes," he told Nadeska Alexis during their recent Fayetteville conversation. "I hate to see the world s**t on either one of them in defense of the other. Even saying it out loud is a little silly."