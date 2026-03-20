J. Cole Reveals His Wife Cried Over Kendrick Lamar Apology

"In a moment where I wasn't clear, I chose to go this way," he expressed. "I felt miserable about it. My whole demeanor, my wife can tell. I'm like, 'Oh, my God. I got to go on this stage and come out here and pretend almost.' [...] The drama of all of this is the biggest news happening, and I'm coming out as a representative of what the f**k they just heard. An hour before, it was like, 'Aha! In a very public forum on your album, you said some s**t you didn't believe in. Now you got an opportunity to go on a bigger forum and say something that you believe in.' In that moment, I'm like, 'Thank you, God.' I told my wife. She's the only one I told, I ain't tell anybody else. She started crying. 'Cause she knows how I feel about him... And she knows. She saw how it was weighing on me two, three days before that. She could see my whole energy... So when I go and do it, I felt even better."