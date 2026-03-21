J. Cole Doesn't Want To Play His Favorite Hip-Hop Around His Children

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Doesnt Want To Play Favorite Hip Hop Around His Children
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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J. Cole recalled how his stepfather introduced him to Tupac as a kid during his new Apple Music interview with Nadeska Alexis.

J. Cole is very grateful for his experiences with hip-hop, although he doesn't necessarily want to replicate that process for his kids. In his new Apple Music interview with Nadeska Alexis to talk about his album The Fall-Off and so much more, he revealed he doesn't feel comfortable playing his favorite hip-hop songs around his children.

The Dreamville rapper explained how his stepfather introduced him to Tupac when he was six or seven years old. While he appreciates this early exposure, the content matter of his favorite rap music is what makes him hold back.

"Once I had kids, it's like, I'm not personally comfortable," Cole remarked, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "I'm very grateful I grew up in this house with my mom and eventually my stepfather who had no regard for what the f**k I heard or watched. I got a stepfather who put me on to 'Pac at six, seven years old. Thank God. I can't do that. I can't play that for my kids. By the way, 'Pac was maybe one of the best he played. He had Ice-T albums, [Ice] Cube albums. It was straight gangster rap.

"And I'm grateful, though. 'Cause I'm riding to school with 'Pour Out A Little Liquor' [by Thug Life, Tupac's group] playing, like, every day," the North Carolina lyricist continued. "I'm ten years old... I had that experience. I'm not comfortable yet, and I don't know if it's right or wrong. I'm not judging myself or anybody else for what they do. But I'm not comfortable playing my favorite songs around my kids yet. 'Cause the content. It's sexual, it's violent."

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

J. Cole's Wife Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Apology

Elsewhere during the interview, J. Cole revealed his wife Melissa Heholt's reaction when she learned he planned to apologize after responding to Kendrick Lamar back in 2024.

"I told my wife. She's the only one I told, I ain't tell anybody else," he remarked. "She started crying. 'Cause she knows how I feel about him... And she knows. She saw how it was weighing on me two, three days before that. She could see my whole energy... So when I go and do it, I felt even better."

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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