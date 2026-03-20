J. Cole Divulges What's Next For His Career After "The Fall-Off"

J. Cole presented his new album The Fall-Off as the final LP in his career, but this is only a semi-retirement. In a new Apple Music interview with Nadeska Alexis published to YouTube today (Friday, March 20), he revealed how he sees the rest of his career going when it comes to making new music.

The two met up at Cole's childhood home at 2014 Forest Hills Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Alexis brought up the other music that he wants to share in this semi-retired space, which led him to reflect further.

"You reminded me of stuff that I have to go do, that I got to go finish," the Dreamville MC expressed, as caught by us on Twitter. "I don't know what it is, I ain't gon' lie. I'm inspired. I'm in an inspired place. But not necessarily to make an album, you know what I mean? I want to produce. If my pen is inspired still, I would love to do a verse here and there. But I definitely don't feel like I felt two years ago, where I was like, 'Man, let's just get this s**t out and be over with.' I feel the opposite of that. I wish I had more time to dive in and work, basically. You know what I mean? I'm kind of in a life mode right now where I'm back on my normal life schedule. But I'm looking forward to those moments of diving back in. And I don't know what will come out, you know what I mean?"

J. Cole's The Fall-Off Tour

To celebrate this moment, J. Cole's taking The Fall-Off on tour very soon. The 73-date world trek begins in July in North America, later moving to Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.