J. Cole Divulges What's Next For His Career After "The Fall-Off"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Divulges What's Next For His Career After The Fall Off
J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kns Bonnaroo Friday Bp. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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J. Cole's new Apple Music interview with Nadeska Alexis for "The Fall-Off" also addressed the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle.

J. Cole presented his new album The Fall-Off as the final LP in his career, but this is only a semi-retirement. In a new Apple Music interview with Nadeska Alexis published to YouTube today (Friday, March 20), he revealed how he sees the rest of his career going when it comes to making new music.

The two met up at Cole's childhood home at 2014 Forest Hills Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Alexis brought up the other music that he wants to share in this semi-retired space, which led him to reflect further.

"You reminded me of stuff that I have to go do, that I got to go finish," the Dreamville MC expressed, as caught by us on Twitter. "I don't know what it is, I ain't gon' lie. I'm inspired. I'm in an inspired place. But not necessarily to make an album, you know what I mean? I want to produce. If my pen is inspired still, I would love to do a verse here and there. But I definitely don't feel like I felt two years ago, where I was like, 'Man, let's just get this s**t out and be over with.' I feel the opposite of that. I wish I had more time to dive in and work, basically. You know what I mean? I'm kind of in a life mode right now where I'm back on my normal life schedule. But I'm looking forward to those moments of diving back in. And I don't know what will come out, you know what I mean?"

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

J. Cole's The Fall-Off Tour

To celebrate this moment, J. Cole's taking The Fall-Off on tour very soon. The 73-date world trek begins in July in North America, later moving to Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Elsewhere during this interview, J. Cole spoke on "The Big Three" and how he really feels about Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "I admire these dudes, I got genuine love for these dudes," he stated. "I hate to see the world s**t on either one of them in defense of the other. Even saying it out loud is a little silly."

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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