J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Is Already Making History

J. Cole is currently preparing to embark on a world tour in support of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. He's scheduled to begin the tour this July with shows across North America in cities like Charlotte, Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, and more. He'll then move on to dates in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand before closing the tour in December with a performance in South Africa.

While Cole's tour hasn't even started yet, it's already managed to break several records. According to Live Nation, he sold over 800K tickets during presale, marking the most pre-sale tickets sold for a hip-hop tour across 18 markets. He also expanded the tour from 54 dates to 73 due to demand and added 19 arenas thanks to the success of the presale.

News of J. Cole breaking multiple impressive records with his upcoming tour comes just weeks after he wrapped up his "Trunk Sale" tour. During that tour, he drove around the United States in his old Honda Civic, selling CDs out of his trunk in an attempt to revisit his roots.

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J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

"Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters," he announced on Twitter/X before the tour. "In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s."

"As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell," he continued. "I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."