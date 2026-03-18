J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Is Already Making History

BY Caroline Fisher
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J. Cole Tour Making History
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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This July, J. Cole will embark on a 73-date world tour in support of his seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."

J. Cole is currently preparing to embark on a world tour in support of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. He's scheduled to begin the tour this July with shows across North America in cities like Charlotte, Miami, Tampa, Atlanta, and more. He'll then move on to dates in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand before closing the tour in December with a performance in South Africa.

While Cole's tour hasn't even started yet, it's already managed to break several records. According to Live Nation, he sold over 800K tickets during presale, marking the most pre-sale tickets sold for a hip-hop tour across 18 markets. He also expanded the tour from 54 dates to 73 due to demand and added 19 arenas thanks to the success of the presale.

News of J. Cole breaking multiple impressive records with his upcoming tour comes just weeks after he wrapped up his "Trunk Sale" tour. During that tour, he drove around the United States in his old Honda Civic, selling CDs out of his trunk in an attempt to revisit his roots.

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J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

"Today I got my old civic (with the brand new engine) a tour bus and some sprinters," he announced on Twitter/X before the tour. "In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CD’s."

"As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell," he continued. "I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

"When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do," Cole concluded. "Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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