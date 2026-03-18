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j. cole the fall-off tour
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J. Cole’s “The Fall-Off” World Tour Is Already Making History
This July, J. Cole will embark on a 73-date world tour in support of his seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."
By
Caroline Fisher
March 18, 2026