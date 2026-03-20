J. Cole Reveals "2014 Forest Hills Drive" Was The OG Double Album

J. Cole is officially getting his interview tour underway this weekend. It's starting with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis and there's already loads of interesting moments throughout. One of them includes Cole's revelation about his beloved album 2014 Forest Hills Drive and its similarities with The Fall-Off.

As you all know, the latter is a double album with 12 songs each. However, during the creation of it, the Fayetteville native says the project was just 15 songs. But Cole reached a moment where he decided he was chopping it down too much.

"On this one, at a certain point, it was the opposite. I was cutting too many songs that I loved and felt passionate about... Eventually I was like, 'Yo, I think this is—there's two stories being told and I think this is a double disc project.'"

Ironically, the making of 2014 Forest Hills Drive was the exact opposite from The Fall-Off. "'Forest Hills Drive' was a double disc at one point. Then, right towards the end, I was like, 'Oh, I'm bugging. This sh*t is way too long.' Then we cut it down."

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What's Next For J. Cole After The Fall-Off?

Later into this segment of the interview, J. Cole explains where 2014 and The Fall-Off differ. He specifically points to the storytelling and how the former was more interpretive rather than being clear cut.

On the latter, he says how "Disc 29" is more obvious in its approach. Essentially, he views that portion of the album as there being explicit chapters.

Overall, it's cool insight into both albums and how they are connected in their own way.

Elsewhere, J. Cole tells Nadeska that he's not totally done when it comes to making more music. While he does have a world tour and more interviews in the immediate future, there was some belief that The Fall-Off was the end.