The Game has had his fair share of relationships over the years, but lately, he's been a lone wolf. As a result, he's been shooting his shot, especially in the Instagram DMs. Unfortunately, the California rapper hasn't had much success even with a pretty clever pick-up line in his arsenal.

Taking to his Instagram late last night, he shared what he's been using on the ladies as of late. He starts with "F3" and as evidenced by this screenshotted exchange, it confuses them. But that's what he's seemingly going for as he then gets to reply with this:

"Oh sh*t... my bad, I saw a snack & thought it was a vending machine."

However, this hasn't been landing with the women he's pursued and apparently, a few of them have exposed him for reusing it.

As a result, The Game is deciding to retire it and folks in his comment section are getting a good laugh out of his announcement. The caption of his post reads, "F3 is now officially retired [skull emoji peace out emoji] …….. we shot, we scored.. we had a good run… on to bigger n better things now. F4 coming soon [laughing emojis]."

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Ludacris couldn't contain himself, dropping several laughing emojis himself. Another user joked, "Ayo [laughing emoji] unplug the whole vending machine atp."

Others are encouraging him to keep trying. "If it ain’t broke don’t fix it bro, just go to a different playing field [laughing emoji]." Another echoes that sentiment. "Do your thing OG, fisherman uses the same rod to catch different fish."

While it has to be a bit humbling for The Game, at least he's being a good sport about it.

In other news revolving around the veteran spitter, he's been grabbing some attention for a change he made to his profile picture on the app. He recently updated it to a diamond, one that several Drake affiliates have currently as theirs as well.