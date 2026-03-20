The Game Responds After Being Exposed For Using Same Pick-up Line On Multiple Women

BY Zachary Horvath
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The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Jayceon Terrell Taylor aka "The Game" performs live on stage during 'The Documentary 20th Anniversary Tour' at L'Olympia on March 23, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
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The Game is still trying to find love and making things worse is that his go-to pick-up line isn't working.

The Game has had his fair share of relationships over the years, but lately, he's been a lone wolf. As a result, he's been shooting his shot, especially in the Instagram DMs. Unfortunately, the California rapper hasn't had much success even with a pretty clever pick-up line in his arsenal.

Taking to his Instagram late last night, he shared what he's been using on the ladies as of late. He starts with "F3" and as evidenced by this screenshotted exchange, it confuses them. But that's what he's seemingly going for as he then gets to reply with this:

"Oh sh*t... my bad, I saw a snack & thought it was a vending machine."

However, this hasn't been landing with the women he's pursued and apparently, a few of them have exposed him for reusing it.

As a result, The Game is deciding to retire it and folks in his comment section are getting a good laugh out of his announcement. The caption of his post reads, "F3 is now officially retired [skull emoji peace out emoji] …….. we shot, we scored.. we had a good run… on to bigger n better things now. F4 coming soon [laughing emojis]." 

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Is The Game Going To Be On ICEMAN?

Ludacris couldn't contain himself, dropping several laughing emojis himself. Another user joked, "Ayo [laughing emoji] unplug the whole vending machine atp."

Others are encouraging him to keep trying. "If it ain’t broke don’t fix it bro, just go to a different playing field [laughing emoji]." Another echoes that sentiment. "Do your thing OG, fisherman uses the same rod to catch different fish."

While it has to be a bit humbling for The Game, at least he's being a good sport about it.

In other news revolving around the veteran spitter, he's been grabbing some attention for a change he made to his profile picture on the app. He recently updated it to a diamond, one that several Drake affiliates have currently as theirs as well.

It's sparked conversation around a possible feature placement, although folks like football star Johnny Manziel have also done this. As a result, it's cutting into this hope a bit, but you never know.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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