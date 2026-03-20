Roots Picnic 2026 was already shaping up to be an intriguing festival just with Jay-Z being in the fold. But the iconic hip-hop band has made it clear that they wanted to try and make this one an all-time classic. Just moments ago, they unveiled the remainder of the roster and it's stacked, to say the least.

Caught by Billboard, acts like Erykah Badu, Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, Wale, T.I., Brandy, Black Thought, and Jermaine Dupri are also on the docket. Badu will serve as the main attraction for the second and final day of the festival. Hov is filling that role for day one.

If you want the rest of the lineup, you can check out the post from Roots Picnic below.

In terms of admission information, we got that for you as well. Tickets actually went on sale a couple of days ago with general admission general admission plus, and limited VIP packages being available. VIP Gold offerings are completely sold out, however.

If you want to try and grab tickets, you may want to do so at your earliest convenience. If you're one of those people, check this link.

When Is Roots Picnic 2026?

Roots Picnic 2026 will begin at the end of May, specifically on Saturday, May 30. Like years past, it will end a day later, concluding this time on the 31st.

However, what's different about this year's festival is the location. Instead of being held at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, it will now be at the Belmont Plateau. It's also a park in Philadelphia that is most famously known for hosting the very first Earth Day celebration back in 1970.

As we said earlier, this should be a festival to pay attention to as Jay-Z will be performing. It will be his first time headlining here in over a decade, making it a celebratory moment that shouldn't be missed.