Roots Picnic Unveils Their Full Lineup For 2026

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Erykah Badu performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Kehlani attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "The Drama" at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: T.I. attends The Premiere Screening of TV One's "UNCENSORED" at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Roots Picnic already grabbed an incredible headlining act with Jay-Z and they are surrounding him with a great supporting cast.

Roots Picnic 2026 was already shaping up to be an intriguing festival just with Jay-Z being in the fold. But the iconic hip-hop band has made it clear that they wanted to try and make this one an all-time classic. Just moments ago, they unveiled the remainder of the roster and it's stacked, to say the least.

Caught by Billboard, acts like Erykah Badu, Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, Wale, T.I., Brandy, Black Thought, and Jermaine Dupri are also on the docket. Badu will serve as the main attraction for the second and final day of the festival. Hov is filling that role for day one.

If you want the rest of the lineup, you can check out the post from Roots Picnic below.

In terms of admission information, we got that for you as well. Tickets actually went on sale a couple of days ago with general admission general admission plus, and limited VIP packages being available. VIP Gold offerings are completely sold out, however.

If you want to try and grab tickets, you may want to do so at your earliest convenience. If you're one of those people, check this link.

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When Is Roots Picnic 2026?

Roots Picnic 2026 will begin at the end of May, specifically on Saturday, May 30. Like years past, it will end a day later, concluding this time on the 31st.

However, what's different about this year's festival is the location. Instead of being held at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, it will now be at the Belmont Plateau. It's also a park in Philadelphia that is most famously known for hosting the very first Earth Day celebration back in 1970.

As we said earlier, this should be a festival to pay attention to as Jay-Z will be performing. It will be his first time headlining here in over a decade, making it a celebratory moment that shouldn't be missed.

His return also comes amid an announcement of a pair of shows at Yankee Stadium on July 10 and 11. One day will celebrate 30 years of Reasonable Doubt and the other will commemorate 25 years of The Blueprint.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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