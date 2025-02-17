The Roots Picnic 2025 Lineup Announced

We got all the details so listen up!

Headlining the 2025 rendition will be R&B king D'Angelo, who will be performing with The Roots. Alongside them will be Meek Mill , who is making his Roots Picnic debut, as well as Lenny Kravitz. Other major additions include GloRilla , who of course has been seeing a great rise in her stock over the last year. Then, there's Tems, Latto, Kaytranada and Jeezy to round things out. But don't worry, there are plenty others that will be hitting the stage. More will be announced, but the initial list is below.

Since 2007, iconic hip-hop band The Roots have been showing love to their hometown of Philadelphia through their Roots Picnic festival. The two-day event has seen plenty of superstars in hip-hop come down and perform. Overall, their ability to wrangle in major talent always makes this a must-see event every year. Located at The Mann in Fairmount Park, music fans have come to appreciate it for its focus on Black artists who have and continue to pave the way. This year, The Roots will be continuing their tradition with a 18th production later this year. They just made the announcement on their social media, dropping the lineup and important ticket details.

