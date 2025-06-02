Thankfully, The Roots were able to carry out this year's festival which has been going now for an astounding 18 years.

Questlove then concluded by thanking the fans (despite being angry) for sticking it out. "It’s 3am and I wanna thank you for your understanding and patience through this adversity. This year has shown our ability to adapt and overcome challenges, much like we did in past years," he said. "Tomorrow is a new day, and I’m excited to revisit the “Do You Want More” LP on the Mann stage. Please enjoy the picnic as we kick off summer together. Thank you! - Questo!" he said at the time.

It did so from the midnight May 30 to 7 a.m. on May 31, the start of Roots Picnic. Because of the torrential downpour, The Roots were scrambling to come up with ideas on how not to outright cancel. Thankfully, they didn't have to, as Questlove showed a brief clip of front loaders laying down mulch to absorb the excess water on his Instagram.

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.