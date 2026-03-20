Who Is Keyanna Joseph? The Woman Allegedly Married To 21 Savage

Per Yahoo!, Joseph's marriage to Savage occurred after his February 2019 arrest regarding his visa, which has led many to speculate that they tied the knot specifically to address his legal status. This marriage reportedly allowed for his legal resident status via a green card.

The couple had been romantically linked on-and-off for about 13 years. They share sons Kamari and Ashaad. 21 also has a daughter named Rhian from another, unknown relationship.

As for her personal life, Keyanna Joseph is a business owner, entrepreneur, and beauty specialist who owns the Haus Of Key and Beauty By Nukee brands. She is 32 years old according to her Instagram.

Most recently, Keyanna Joseph reportedly liked Latto's Instagram announcement concerning her pregnancy and her new album Big Mama, as caught by Alexis on Twitter. As such, it seems like the relationship history led to an overall supportive and amicable dynamic.

Latto's Pregnancy Announcement

For those unaware, Latto revealed her pregnancy on social media while dropping the new single "Business & Personal" and announcing her new album Big Mama, set for release on May 29. As for 21 Savage's connection to it, the music video for that single is what gave fans the hint.

It's been years since relationship rumors around the two swirled. Now, they are all but confirmed. A hand with the same tattoos as 21's caressed the Atlanta femcee in the music video in question. Following other apparent confirmations of their romance, this is their most significant step yet.

Still, questions linger about Keyanna Joseph, her dynamic with the Atlanta lyricist, and what their relationship history actually looks like. Those Latto dating rumors came with criticism and gossip around cheating allegations and more.