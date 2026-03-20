Who Is Keyanna Joseph? The Woman Allegedly Married To 21 Savage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Who Is Keyanna Joseph Allegedly Married 21 Savage
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 21 Savage watches a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Latto's recent pregnancy announcement have fans looking back at 21 Savage's purported relationship with Keyanna Joseph.

21 Savage fans have speculated about his romantic status for years, especially after his reported marriage to Keyanna Joseph in 2020. Now that his current partner Latto announced that she's expecting a child with him, fans are looking back at that marriage.

Per Yahoo!, Joseph's marriage to Savage occurred after his February 2019 arrest regarding his visa, which has led many to speculate that they tied the knot specifically to address his legal status. This marriage reportedly allowed for his legal resident status via a green card.

The couple had been romantically linked on-and-off for about 13 years. They share sons Kamari and Ashaad. 21 also has a daughter named Rhian from another, unknown relationship.

As for her personal life, Keyanna Joseph is a business owner, entrepreneur, and beauty specialist who owns the Haus Of Key and Beauty By Nukee brands. She is 32 years old according to her Instagram.

Most recently, Keyanna Joseph reportedly liked Latto's Instagram announcement concerning her pregnancy and her new album Big Mama, as caught by Alexis on Twitter. As such, it seems like the relationship history led to an overall supportive and amicable dynamic.

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Latto's Pregnancy Announcement

For those unaware, Latto revealed her pregnancy on social media while dropping the new single "Business & Personal" and announcing her new album Big Mama, set for release on May 29. As for 21 Savage's connection to it, the music video for that single is what gave fans the hint.

It's been years since relationship rumors around the two swirled. Now, they are all but confirmed. A hand with the same tattoos as 21's caressed the Atlanta femcee in the music video in question. Following other apparent confirmations of their romance, this is their most significant step yet.

Still, questions linger about Keyanna Joseph, her dynamic with the Atlanta lyricist, and what their relationship history actually looks like. Those Latto dating rumors came with criticism and gossip around cheating allegations and more.

Now, though, it seems like the coparents are in a solid space. We will see if any other information emerges about these dynamics soon. Whether in interviews or on Big Mama itself, these folks can elaborate on what happened.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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