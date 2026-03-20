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keyanna joseph
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Who Is Keyanna Joseph? The Woman Allegedly Married To 21 Savage
Latto's recent pregnancy announcement have fans looking back at 21 Savage's purported relationship with Keyanna Joseph.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 20, 2026