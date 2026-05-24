Mother Of 21 Savage's Sons Posts More Footage With Latto Amid Fan Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mother 21 Savage Sons Posts Footage Latto Fan Debate
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in attendance of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Keyanna Joseph allegedly went to Latto and 21 Savage's baby shower, and her marriage status with 21 remains unclear.

21 Savage is a long way away from his visa issues back in 2019, but they are still relevant regarding his relationship with Latto. Many fans assumed he married the mother of his sons, Keyanna Joseph, for purely business reasons related to his legal citizenship status. Amid 21's romance with the Columbus-born femcee, some fans assumed there was drama to speak of here. But based on Joseph's own social media activity, it seems like they are all on great terms.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, she shared more footage with Big Mama on TikTok with the caption "ONLY THE FAMILY." This follows Keyana Joseph's previous picture with Latto and 21 Savage's sons. If fans needed any more indication that this coparenting family dynamic is going well, they might feel satisfied with this double-down.

Some fans are still debating whether or not this is a good look for the partners, whereas others think this shuts all the gossip down completely. We doubt fans will come to a strong consensus, but the important perspectives to consider are those of the folks actually involved.

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21 Savage's Children

For those unaware, 21 Savage has a baby with Latto, whose birth she recently announced while teasing her retirement album Big Mama. We don't have a lot of details about the little one, as they've been pretty private and selective with what they share. Some fans even think there's still plausible deniability here. But all signs point to their union.

21 Savage has two sons with Keyanna Joseph, Kamari and Ashaad. He also has a daughter named Rhian whose mother's identity reportedly hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Elsewhere, Latto teased a collaboration with 21 Savage on her upcoming album. She will also work with Mariah The Scientist and Wizkid, if her Instagram collab posts are any indication.

With all this in mind, it seems like fans can put rumors of friction with Keyanna Joseph to bed. Even though this doesn't solve the fan debate, it all rests on outsiders now. In-house, it seems like everyone is on the same amicable page, and we'll see if any of the three address the speculation directly.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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