Mother Of 21 Savage's Sons Posts More Footage With Latto Amid Fan Debate

21 Savage is a long way away from his visa issues back in 2019, but they are still relevant regarding his relationship with Latto. Many fans assumed he married the mother of his sons, Keyanna Joseph, for purely business reasons related to his legal citizenship status. Amid 21's romance with the Columbus-born femcee, some fans assumed there was drama to speak of here. But based on Joseph's own social media activity, it seems like they are all on great terms.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, she shared more footage with Big Mama on TikTok with the caption "ONLY THE FAMILY." This follows Keyana Joseph's previous picture with Latto and 21 Savage's sons. If fans needed any more indication that this coparenting family dynamic is going well, they might feel satisfied with this double-down.

Some fans are still debating whether or not this is a good look for the partners, whereas others think this shuts all the gossip down completely. We doubt fans will come to a strong consensus, but the important perspectives to consider are those of the folks actually involved.

21 Savage's Children

For those unaware, 21 Savage has a baby with Latto, whose birth she recently announced while teasing her retirement album Big Mama. We don't have a lot of details about the little one, as they've been pretty private and selective with what they share. Some fans even think there's still plausible deniability here. But all signs point to their union.

21 Savage has two sons with Keyanna Joseph, Kamari and Ashaad. He also has a daughter named Rhian whose mother's identity reportedly hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Elsewhere, Latto teased a collaboration with 21 Savage on her upcoming album. She will also work with Mariah The Scientist and Wizkid, if her Instagram collab posts are any indication.