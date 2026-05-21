Latto & 21 Savage Tease Mystery Collaboration After Their Baby's Birth

Latto is getting ready to drop her new album Big Mama very soon, but it's not the most pressing thing on her mind right now. Rather, it's her newborn baby with her long-rumored partner 21 Savage. They have slowly but surely confirmed the years-long speculation about them, and they just gave fans another tease to keep the chatter going.

Via a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a simple but effective image: a knife in the style of 21's iconography with a cheetah-printed hilt referring to the Columbus-born femcee. Fans immediately questioned the post, as they didn't include a caption or anything like that.

With Big Mama coming soon, some fans speculate we will get a new single or musical collaboration between these two very soon. Others think this refers to an even bigger announcement: a joint project (Latto's retirement announcement notwithstanding), a brand partnership, a reality TV series... The speculative list goes on and on.

Meanwhile, a few theories popped up about how this might also hint at the baby's name. In any case, all eyes are on the couple now amid well-wishes and a lot of anticipation for new music.

When Did Latto Have Her Baby?

Fans still don't specifically know when Latto had her baby, but it was at least very recent. She took to social media earlier this week to share a video recapping her pregnancy journey. The end hinted the baby already arrived, and Savage seemed to confirm this by sharing a purported image of the newborn wearing Arsenal gear. Congrats to the Gunners, by the way.

Elsewhere, 21 Savage recently linked up with a good friend, guesting on "B's On The Table" from the new Drake album ICEMAN. We'll see if he links up with his boo on wax soon, and maybe Drizzy will be on the tracklist as well.