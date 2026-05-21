Latto & 21 Savage Tease Mystery Collaboration After Their Baby's Birth

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Latto 21 Savage Tease Mystery Collaboration Baby Birth
Latto preforms before Lizzo takes the stage for the sold out performance at the BOK center on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Tulsa, Ok. Andy Dossett / Examiner-Enterprise / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Latto and 21 Savage have been the subject of relationship rumors for years, and they have slowly but surely been confirming the gossip.

Latto is getting ready to drop her new album Big Mama very soon, but it's not the most pressing thing on her mind right now. Rather, it's her newborn baby with her long-rumored partner 21 Savage. They have slowly but surely confirmed the years-long speculation about them, and they just gave fans another tease to keep the chatter going.

Via a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a simple but effective image: a knife in the style of 21's iconography with a cheetah-printed hilt referring to the Columbus-born femcee. Fans immediately questioned the post, as they didn't include a caption or anything like that.

With Big Mama coming soon, some fans speculate we will get a new single or musical collaboration between these two very soon. Others think this refers to an even bigger announcement: a joint project (Latto's retirement announcement notwithstanding), a brand partnership, a reality TV series... The speculative list goes on and on.

Meanwhile, a few theories popped up about how this might also hint at the baby's name. In any case, all eyes are on the couple now amid well-wishes and a lot of anticipation for new music.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

When Did Latto Have Her Baby?

Fans still don't specifically know when Latto had her baby, but it was at least very recent. She took to social media earlier this week to share a video recapping her pregnancy journey. The end hinted the baby already arrived, and Savage seemed to confirm this by sharing a purported image of the newborn wearing Arsenal gear. Congrats to the Gunners, by the way.

Elsewhere, 21 Savage recently linked up with a good friend, guesting on "B's On The Table" from the new Drake album ICEMAN. We'll see if he links up with his boo on wax soon, and maybe Drizzy will be on the tracklist as well.

There's a lot to celebrate concerning the couple these days, and it looks like they have even more in store. Tomorrow is New Music Friday, so maybe we'll get a surprise single ahead of Big Mama's arrival next week. Regardless of what this tease is, fans couldn't be happier for them and their families.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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