Latto Seemingly Confirms She Gave Birth And 21 Savage Is The Father

Latto is about to drop her new album Big Mama, and it looks like it will be her final project before retirement. A big reason for this is the birth of her child, which she seemed to confirm via a new Instagram video recapping her pregnancy journey. What's more is that the Atlanta-based star gave a more explicit hint that 21 Savage is the father of her child, although there's still some plausible deniability.

Her IG vid, published yesterday (Monday, May 18) starts with her sister Brooklyn Nikole reacting to the pregnancy in Tokyo. This was when the femcee was five weeks pregnant. Other footage showed old hom video footage of her as a young child, ultrasound footage with what seems to be 21's hand guiding the instrument, her sharing the good news with her loved ones, studio footage during the making of Big Mama, and the photoshoot for the cover art and promotional images.

"I was already thinking about naming my album Big Mama," Latto shared. "And then I found out about you and then everything fell into place. It’s so crazy because I thought this was going to hinder me. I was worried about making this album sober and being tired and exhausted as my body went through all these changes."

Latto & 21 Savage's Relationship

The pregnancy recap also shows folks like Angel Reese and Sexyy Red having fun at the baby shower. The video notably does not confirm the child's gender assigned at birth. Elsewhere, the baby shower clips show what seems to be 21 Savage's hand caressing Latto, and it also shows his face talking to others and various knife decorations set up around the celebration. Again, there's still some plausible deniability, but this seems pretty much set in stone.

Finally, she recorded herself while 37 weeks pregnant. "I’m 37 weeks today. Basically full-term, and it's any day now," the "GOMF" artist expressed. "I'm so ready to meet my baby. I’m never going to leave when my baby gets here. Like, I need a million dollars a show. 'Cause I don’t want to leave the house. This will probably be the last video I make."