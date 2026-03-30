Latto and 21 Savage's relationship was pretty much confirmed last year when the former spilled the tea to TMZ. But in case there was any doubt left in the air, the Atlanta rappers put any remaining uncertainty to bed over the weekend.
As you can see from the footage caught by Akademiks TV below, they had their baby shower for their baby-to-be. Held at The Garden Room in their hometown, it looks like it was fun time.
It was lavishly decorated, with the theme tying into Latto's love for cheetah print along with gold and brownish accents. That can be spotted in the decor and with the apparent dress code. Most if not all attendees, including WNBA star Angel Reese, were either wearing beige/tan or brown.
21 Savage cannot be seen in the clip, but there is his first government initial behind Latto. For those wondering, his real, first name is Shéyaa.
Speaking of which, his mark, along with his signature dagger logo, were included on the decked-out baby shower invitations. Per Bossip, The Shade Room caught a video of someone sharing their admission to the event online over a week ago.
Latto wanted to go all out for this momentous occasion and she did just that. It's unclear how far along the femcee is, but the baby will for sure be arriving in 2026.
Does Latto Have A New Album Coming?
What will also be coming this year for certain is Big Latto's next album, Big Mama.
She announced the project while revealing her pregnancy on March 20. "BIG MAMA (the album) 5/29" she captioned her Instagram post showing off the artwork.
Also, that same day, she dropped off the lead single "Business & Personal (Intro)." The tape will feature 17 songs in total, with features or titles of songs not being known. It will be distributed through Streamcut and RCA Records.