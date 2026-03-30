Footage Of Latto & 21 Savage's Lavish Baby Shower Hits The Internet

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Latto attends Big Latto Presents The Fifth Annual Christmas In Clayco on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: 21 Savage attends What Happened To The Streets (WHTTS) Art Exhibition & Reception Works By Slawn on December 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Latto's pregnancy reveal has left many fans excited for her and over the weekend, she celebrated the momentous milestone with a baby shower.

Latto and 21 Savage's relationship was pretty much confirmed last year when the former spilled the tea to TMZ. But in case there was any doubt left in the air, the Atlanta rappers put any remaining uncertainty to bed over the weekend.

As you can see from the footage caught by Akademiks TV below, they had their baby shower for their baby-to-be. Held at The Garden Room in their hometown, it looks like it was fun time.

It was lavishly decorated, with the theme tying into Latto's love for cheetah print along with gold and brownish accents. That can be spotted in the decor and with the apparent dress code. Most if not all attendees, including WNBA star Angel Reese, were either wearing beige/tan or brown.

21 Savage cannot be seen in the clip, but there is his first government initial behind Latto. For those wondering, his real, first name is Shéyaa.

Speaking of which, his mark, along with his signature dagger logo, were included on the decked-out baby shower invitations. Per Bossip, The Shade Room caught a video of someone sharing their admission to the event online over a week ago.

Latto wanted to go all out for this momentous occasion and she did just that. It's unclear how far along the femcee is, but the baby will for sure be arriving in 2026.

Read More: Kanye West Breaks 2026 Spotify Streaming Record With "Bully"

Does Latto Have A New Album Coming?

What will also be coming this year for certain is Big Latto's next album, Big Mama.

She announced the project while revealing her pregnancy on March 20. "BIG MAMA (the album) 5/29" she captioned her Instagram post showing off the artwork.

Also, that same day, she dropped off the lead single "Business & Personal (Intro)." The tape will feature 17 songs in total, with features or titles of songs not being known. It will be distributed through Streamcut and RCA Records.

Read More: The Sneaker Jay-Z Wore to His GQ Interview Is Getting People Talking

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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