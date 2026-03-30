Kanye West Breaks 2026 Spotify Streaming Record With "Bully"

Kanye West achieved the biggest streaming day of any hip-hop artist in 2026 on Spotify on Saturday, following the release of his new album, Bully. After numerous delays, West finally shared the project over the weekend, with guest appearances from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Don Toliver, among others. It marks his first solo album in over four years.

When Kurrco shared the streaming news on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions in the replies. "Gross who still supports this lunatic in 2026?!" one user responded. Another countered: "BANG BANG.. Congratsss @kanyewest. Well deserved.. SoFi finna gooooo upppppppp!! Letss gooo!"

Kanye West Concerts

In the coming months, Kanye West will be headlining several concerts in the Netherlands, Italy, and more locations. He will be performing at SoFi Stadium in April for his first concert in Los Angeles since 2021.

The update comes after Chart Data originally reported that Ye had amassed only 33.2 million streams on Spotify on Bully's first day. Shortly after they published that figure, the distributor West worked with to release Bully, Gamma, issued a correction on Instagram. "Since they are giving a partial view, we'll share a more accurate one," the company's post read. "BULLY did close to 50M in its first full day at Spotify. That would make it one of the biggest first weeks of the year on Spotify alongside BTS and Harry Styles, and the biggest hip-hop release of the year on Spotify far exceeding J. Cole. 'Father' did 4.1M streams on Spotify in its first full day globally."