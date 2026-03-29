Kanye West Reveals The Meaning Behind New Album "Bully"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Reveals Meaning New Album Bully
Jun 11, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Kanye West arrives prior to game four of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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A newly surfaced alleged text from Kanye West from back in 2024 explains the meaning of "Bully" amid fans' heated discussions about it.

Kanye West has many beloved albums in his discography, whose titles often become as iconic as the music within with time. They all have some context behind them, and his new album Bully is no different. At least, that's what a newly surfaced alleged text from Ye from back in 2024 reveals, as he allegedly explained the meaning behind this title.

"The next album is called BULLY," he allegedly wrote, as caught by Bars on Instagram. "Sometime you the BULLY. Sometimes your partner is the BULLY. Your boss. Your kids. Society. The devil. Even God can be your BULLY. God Why you beating me down like this ... So nothing directly about me. Something a high school [kid] can relate to."

Given that Kanye West's lyrical content on Bully touches on backlash, redemption, perseverance, and strength, this explanation makes sense. It's only been a few days since the LP came out, though, so listeners are still assessing the themes.

Also, considering Ye's controversies this decade, this thematic approach is unsurprising. In recent months, he has tried to take accountability for bigotries like antisemitism, although some fans remain skeptical.

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Is There AI On Bully?

Nevertheless, that conversation is in the background these days. Rather, fans are mostly focusing on the music and scrutinizing the tracklist. More specifically, there has been a big shift on this new Ye album regarding his use of artificial intelligence technology, as he promoted the use of AI on Bully months before the record actually came out.

However, in the immediate lead-up to this new album, Kanye West denied the presence of AI on Bully. Some listeners continue to express skepticism over this and pore over alleged examples, but it's tough to call at press time. If anything, the lack of AI after teasing it for so long grounds the album in its title's themes.

Elsewhere, other fan reactions to Kanye West's Bully album are divided between loving the atmosphere and finding it barebones. At least many fans agree it's better than most of Ye's 2020s output so far. With his alleged context for its themes, die-hards can understand it a little deeper.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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