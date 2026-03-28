Kanye West Finally Delivers "Bully" To Fans On Streaming Services

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Bully Streaming Services
Feb 24, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Recording artist Kanye West during the second quarter between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat at the United Center. The Bulls won 93-89. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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In typical Kanye West fashion, the rollout and release concerning the new album "Bully" was turbulent, but fans got it in the end.

Kanye West has been teasing his new album Bully for quite a long time now, with some apologies for bigotries and big concert announcements happening in the meantime. When the album finally came out, it was only half-official. Ye livestreamed the project from a divisive listening party, but we didn't get an official streaming release. Now, that has changed.

Today (Saturday, March 28), the Chicago artist has finally released the new LP on platforms like Spotify. The tracklist looks a little bit different from the livestreamed version fans had amassed, though. We have new features from Don Toliver and Peso Pluma on the tracks "CIRCLES" and "LAST BREATH" respectively, along with the removal of other names like Nine Vicious that proved to be more controversial picks.

Other names like Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Andre Troutman are still on Bully. But the tracklist is a little bit shorter than the original version, with 18 tracks rather than the 20 fans had presumed. The fallen soldiers this time around are "MISSION CONTROL" featuring The World Famous Tony Williams and "OUTSIDE."

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Where Can I Stream Kanye West's Bully?

In typical Ye fashion, this has been a divisive release for many reasons, whether they're listening on platforms like Spotify or not. Many fans doubted we would get Bully in the first place, whereas others did not believe it could ever live up to the hype. It did exceed expectations for some listeners, but others are very critical of the more atmospheric sonic direction.

Nevertheless, we doubt this is the end of Kanye West's Bully cycle. With shows and concerts on the way, he has a lot to share this year and a lot to prove to both himself and his biggest detractors. We will see if Ye walks away with a win here.

Kanye West Bully Tracklist
  1. KING
  2. THIS A MUST
  3. FATHER (feat. Travis Scott)
  4. ALL THE LOVE (feat. Andre Troutman)
  5. PUNCH DRUNK
  6. WHATEVER WORKS
  7. MAMA'S FAVORITE
  8. SISTERS AND BROTHERS
  9. BULLY (feat. CeeLo Green)
  10. HIGHS AND LOWS
  11. I CAN'T WAIT
  12. WHITE LINES (feat. Andre Troutman)
  13. CIRCLES (feat. Don Toliver)
  14. PREACHER MAN
  15. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  16. DAMN
  17. LAST BREATH (feat. Peso Pluma)
  18. THIS ONE HERE

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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