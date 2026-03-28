Kanye West Finally Delivers "Bully" To Fans On Streaming Services

Kanye West has been teasing his new album Bully for quite a long time now, with some apologies for bigotries and big concert announcements happening in the meantime. When the album finally came out, it was only half-official. Ye livestreamed the project from a divisive listening party, but we didn't get an official streaming release. Now, that has changed.

Today (Saturday, March 28), the Chicago artist has finally released the new LP on platforms like Spotify. The tracklist looks a little bit different from the livestreamed version fans had amassed, though. We have new features from Don Toliver and Peso Pluma on the tracks "CIRCLES" and "LAST BREATH" respectively, along with the removal of other names like Nine Vicious that proved to be more controversial picks.

Other names like Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, and Andre Troutman are still on Bully. But the tracklist is a little bit shorter than the original version, with 18 tracks rather than the 20 fans had presumed. The fallen soldiers this time around are "MISSION CONTROL" featuring The World Famous Tony Williams and "OUTSIDE."

Where Can I Stream Kanye West's Bully?

In typical Ye fashion, this has been a divisive release for many reasons, whether they're listening on platforms like Spotify or not. Many fans doubted we would get Bully in the first place, whereas others did not believe it could ever live up to the hype. It did exceed expectations for some listeners, but others are very critical of the more atmospheric sonic direction.

Nevertheless, we doubt this is the end of Kanye West's Bully cycle. With shows and concerts on the way, he has a lot to share this year and a lot to prove to both himself and his biggest detractors. We will see if Ye walks away with a win here.

Kanye West Bully Tracklist