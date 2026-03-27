Kanye West Fans Aren't Loving Nine Vicious On "Bully"

Kanye West is a S-tier curator, overall. Some may argue not so much this decade, but you can't deny that he's supremely gifted in that department. He's pulled off some incredible tracks with multiple guests or ones that may be a tad surprising. "All Day" with Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom, and Paul McCartney immediately comes to mind, for example.
But there's one feature on Bully that his loyal fan base is having trouble getting behind. That would be YSL signee and Young Thug protege, Nine Vicious. The 23-year-old has been bubbling in the underground scene for a couple of years now.
He's known for songs such as "U Fancy?" "Riri," "So Many Tears," and more. However, his style doesn't seem to be jiving with Ye's listeners. "Nine who?????" one confused fan responds under Kurrco's post about their collaboration.
"wtf is nine ? [laughing emojis] bro just be letting everyone anyone in," another adds. A third suggests Young Thug should have been brought instead if Ye wanted a rapper of that ilk. "Bruh, literally just a Thug clone."
Nine Vicious is featured on two tracks from Bully, those being "This A Must" and "Mama's Favorite" which also features Ty Dolla $ign.
Did Kanye West Drop Bully?
Maybe, his feature placements will grow with more time and once the official version releases to streaming. To very little surprise, Kanye West didn't drop Bully at midnight. It was slated to drop then, but some last-minute complaints about mastering on streaming and changes to the tracklist sparked worry amongst the community.
Sure enough, it was delayed, although songs like the Nine Vicious tracks were previewed at a Los Angeles listening party late last night. As a result, there was an unfinished version that made its way onto YouTube. Although, it doesn't seem like you can listen to it.
Hopefully, Ye and his team are able to get this project out sooner than later now, especially with some global, one-night shows coming the ensuing months.