Kanye West Fans Aren't Loving Nine Vicious On "Bully"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Rapper Kanye West hoists his Grammy award onstage in 2008. West has been awarded 22 Grammys throughout his career as a producer and rapper. News Kanye West © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Kanye West is known for some unexpected collaborations, but his fans cannot get behind YSL artist Nine Vicious and his inclusion on "Bully."

Kanye West is a S-tier curator, overall. Some may argue not so much this decade, but you can't deny that he's supremely gifted in that department. He's pulled off some incredible tracks with multiple guests or ones that may be a tad surprising. "All Day" with Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom, and Paul McCartney immediately comes to mind, for example.

But there's one feature on Bully that his loyal fan base is having trouble getting behind. That would be YSL signee and Young Thug protege, Nine Vicious. The 23-year-old has been bubbling in the underground scene for a couple of years now.

He's known for songs such as "U Fancy?" "Riri," "So Many Tears," and more. However, his style doesn't seem to be jiving with Ye's listeners. "Nine who?????" one confused fan responds under Kurrco's post about their collaboration.

"wtf is nine ? [laughing emojis] bro just be letting everyone anyone in," another adds. A third suggests Young Thug should have been brought instead if Ye wanted a rapper of that ilk. "Bruh, literally just a Thug clone."

Nine Vicious is featured on two tracks from Bully, those being "This A Must" and "Mama's Favorite" which also features Ty Dolla $ign.

Read More: Young Thug Started To Give Enough Of A F*ck On “Slime Season 3”

Did Kanye West Drop Bully?

Maybe, his feature placements will grow with more time and once the official version releases to streaming. To very little surprise, Kanye West didn't drop Bully at midnight. It was slated to drop then, but some last-minute complaints about mastering on streaming and changes to the tracklist sparked worry amongst the community.

Sure enough, it was delayed, although songs like the Nine Vicious tracks were previewed at a Los Angeles listening party late last night. As a result, there was an unfinished version that made its way onto YouTube. Although, it doesn't seem like you can listen to it.

Hopefully, Ye and his team are able to get this project out sooner than later now, especially with some global, one-night shows coming the ensuing months.

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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