Nine Vicious Hints At Mysterious Tensions With Young Thug’s YSL

BY Zachary Horvath 793 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Lollapalooza - Day 4
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Young Thug performs during 2021 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage,)
Nine Vicious has generated a lot of excitement for himself thanks to inking a deal with Young Thug's YSL. But it seems things aren't good.

Young Thug has been signing a lot of new and younger talent to his YSL imprint over the last few years. One of them includes Nine Vicious, who according to affiliate Lil Gotit, inked a deal earlier this year. He's got a handful of mixtapes under the label, including FOR NOTHING and Tumblr Music.

As a result, he's been growing his fan base by the day it seems and has received a lot of praise from his boss. In fact, Thugger has been so proud of the growth that he recently hinted he wanted to make a compilation tape with him and this new crop of talent.

He tweeted, "young kids putting in work think I need to do a YSL YN tape." Other artists that would be on this would 1300SAINT, Yung Kayo, and more. But it seems that things aren't too good between Nine Vicious, YSL, and Young Thug.

As caught by Kurrco, a fan quote tweeted a post from Nine, hyping him up in the process. "big ysl sh*t," the person said. The rapper responded, "*for nothing." This could be a reference to his aforementioned project, but a continued conversation with the fan may suggest otherwise.

Read More: Young Thug's Explosive & Emotional Big Bank Interview: 5 Key Takeaways

Young Thug Beefs

The same fan DMed him, asking him about a future project, seemingly the YSL label tape. "will YVLYSL ever gonna see a official release that sh*t hard," the person asked.

Vicious responded with a simple, "No," which disappointed the supporter. "FNYVL though. For sure," he said in separate messages before also adding, "Everything fake about this industry."

That's the most concerning message of the bunch, especially considering everything that's been going on with Young Thug lately. He's potentially formed a lot of new beefs thanks to all the leaked calls. In them, he dissed Future, Drake, Gucci Mane, Migos, Gunna, and more.

Whether or not Nine Vicious said that as a result of how things have unfolded with Thugger is unfounded. It's also unclear if there are issues with the artist and the label. But this certainly raises questions. Some fans in the comments section believe Nine is better off without Thug's help. Others don't believe this is real and some think Vicious is just hurt for no reason.

Ultimately, we just have to wait and see what happens. Vicious supposedly has two other projects on deck so we will have to see if YSL Records will be attached to them.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist & The Ride or Die Myth In Young Thug’s Saga

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Young Thug YSL Project Newer Generation Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Teases A YSL Project From Label's Newer Generation 883
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
1300SAINT Mixtapes 1300SAINT Pays Homage To Young Thug With "SAINT SEASON" EP 895
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.5K
Comments 1