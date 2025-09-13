Nine Vicious Hints At Mysterious Tensions With Young Thug’s YSL

Young Thug has been signing a lot of new and younger talent to his YSL imprint over the last few years. One of them includes Nine Vicious, who according to affiliate Lil Gotit, inked a deal earlier this year. He's got a handful of mixtapes under the label, including FOR NOTHING and Tumblr Music.

As a result, he's been growing his fan base by the day it seems and has received a lot of praise from his boss. In fact, Thugger has been so proud of the growth that he recently hinted he wanted to make a compilation tape with him and this new crop of talent.

He tweeted, "young kids putting in work think I need to do a YSL YN tape." Other artists that would be on this would 1300SAINT, Yung Kayo, and more. But it seems that things aren't too good between Nine Vicious, YSL, and Young Thug.

As caught by Kurrco, a fan quote tweeted a post from Nine, hyping him up in the process. "big ysl sh*t," the person said. The rapper responded, "*for nothing." This could be a reference to his aforementioned project, but a continued conversation with the fan may suggest otherwise.

Young Thug Beefs

The same fan DMed him, asking him about a future project, seemingly the YSL label tape. "will YVLYSL ever gonna see a official release that sh*t hard," the person asked.

Vicious responded with a simple, "No," which disappointed the supporter. "FNYVL though. For sure," he said in separate messages before also adding, "Everything fake about this industry."

That's the most concerning message of the bunch, especially considering everything that's been going on with Young Thug lately. He's potentially formed a lot of new beefs thanks to all the leaked calls. In them, he dissed Future, Drake, Gucci Mane, Migos, Gunna, and more.

Whether or not Nine Vicious said that as a result of how things have unfolded with Thugger is unfounded. It's also unclear if there are issues with the artist and the label. But this certainly raises questions. Some fans in the comments section believe Nine is better off without Thug's help. Others don't believe this is real and some think Vicious is just hurt for no reason.