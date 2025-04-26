1300SAINT Pays Homage To Young Thug With "SAINT SEASON" EP

1300SAINT has not been letting down Young Thug and his YSL Records imprint since signing on in late 2024. That's a pretty impressive accomplishment, especially due to the fact that his output on streaming only started just over two years prior. But his undeniable versatility to give listeners hard-hitting trap cuts and more somber moments like a "don't lie to me," for example, made him a no-brainer for YSL.
He's been dropping consistently too in his short tenure so far as well. For example, just two months ago, 1300SAINT shared his sophomore LP, ALL HAIL. A completely solo effort, we praised the young talent for being able to keep fans into the material with no assistance.
You can say the same thing about his latest EP, SAINT SEASON, as well. There are some vocals from Nine Vicious on two tracks, those being "IN TROUBLE" and "BLAKK TRUKK." But 1300SAINT outshines him (respectfully) thanks to his magnetic vocal performances.
He's full of energy and pride on this five-song tape and pays homage to his label boss in the process. The project's cover is a direct callback to Thugger's Slime Season 3 artwork. But it's not just that. 1300's expressive mumble raps are on the same playing field.
Do they surpass Young Thug's timeless performances on a "Digits" or "With Them," for example? No. But 1300SAINT is no slouch on these tracks. "IN TROUBLE" and "SOUTHSIDE FOREVER" are especially solid interpolations of what Thugger was doing back then.
But he's got his sound developing and it's going to be exciting to watch him grow into his own. You can check out SAINT SEASON with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.
Read More: Drake "Not Like Us" Petitions, Explained
1300SAINT SAINT SEASON
SAINT SEASON Tracklist:
- REDROBIN
- IN TROUBLE (feat. Nine Vicious)
- SHOGUN
- SEEUMSAYIN
- BLAKK TRUKK (feat. Nine Vicious)
- SOUTHSIDE FOREVER
Read More: Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Review