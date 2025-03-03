1300Saint Gives His Followers Something Marvelous To Praise In “All Hail”

All Hail marks a turning point for both 1300SAINT and YSL Records. The production surpasses his past work, and his ability to command attention without features proves his artistic depth. This album is more than music—it’s a statement. The project solidifies his reputation for blending raw lyricism with genre-bending production. Heavy 808s and smooth vocal cadences drive the sound, creating a dynamic listening experience.

One of the album’s defining moments, “Everything Slatt,” is a triumphant anthem embracing his YSL affiliation. “Life of a Don” layers atmospheric beats with piercing guitar riffs, painting a vivid portrait of success and its burdens. The Young Thug Interlude serves as a seamless transition into “Safe & Sound,” a mellow, sample-driven track that explores intimacy and escape.The album is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the new crop of YSL artists. Young Thug’s release has reignited the label’s popularity.

In “Gallery,” he confronts those who once influenced him yet failed to recognize his impact. “BTTR & BTTR” captures his artistic and personal growth, while “Cayenne” rides on pulsating synths, dissecting the industry’s competitive nature. “Sunsex” shifts gears with a sultry, melodic meditation on passion. The album closes with “The World is Yours,” an unfiltered proclamation of triumph and self-assurance. All Hail builds anticipation for a new YSL compilation album with Young Thug fresh out.

All Hail - 1300Saint

Official Tracklist

NEVER THEM INTRO

2. VENOM

3. I SEE RED

4. OUT BAD

5. LCKY NMBR 7

6. EVERYTHING SLATT

7. LIFE OF A DON

8. THUG INTERLUDE

9. SAFE & SOUND

10. GALLERY

11. BTTR & BTTR

12. CAYENNE

13. SUNSEX